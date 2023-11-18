Stittsville family needs our support after losing everything in Orville Street fire

(The aftermath of an Orville Street fire that happened on November 13, 2023. Photo: gofundme)

On the evening of November 13 at 7:15pm, fire truck sirens could be heard as they raced down Stittsville Main to Orville Street (between Ralphpark and Bradley Streets) after receiving a 911 call for a working fire with smoke and flames visible in the basement of a home. On arrival firefighters could see smoke from one side of the home.

After the fire was found on the first floor, firefighters were evacuated and made their way to the rear of the home to access the basement. By 7:55pm, the fire had been ‘knocked down’ with no other hot spots found after a search of the home. The fire is under investigation to determine the origin and cause.

A single mother and her children (two children are autistic) resided in the house and now they have sadly lost everything. The Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting them, but more will be needed to help.

Sonya Garvey a friend of the family has set-up a Go Fund Me account with a goal of reaching $20,000. Sonya writes in her fundraiser, “Dylana, we love you, and we will try our hardest to keep you and your children together again in a safe, warm place. All funds raised will be used to find this family a new home, and to purchase clothing, food and other essentials that all families need”.

If you can donate any amount to help out this family, especially at this time of year, it will be greatly appreciated. Please visit the Go Fund Me fundraiser page and give what you can to help this family stay together, recover and return to their daily life.