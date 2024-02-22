Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society unveils 2024 photography competition winners

(Danny Kingsbury won Best in Show for his entry of grapes and grapevines in the 2024 SGHS photo competition. His photo was chosen by competition judge Judy Fine. Danny was awarded the coveted Gillick Cup for his entry. Photos: SGHS and Stittsville Central)

The high point at this time of year for SGHS is the judging of the stunning floral photographs submitted to their annual photography contest and this year was no different. There were eight classes for which SGHS members could submit their entries. On the evening of February 20th, members attended the awards evening at the Johnny Leroux Arena and there were also viewers on zoom with everyone waiting in anticipation to know who had won.

The contest was judged by Judy Fine. The submitted photos were judged on 40% photographic values, 40% horticultural value and 20% on appearance. When the photographs are submitted to Judy to judge, no names are provided of who took the picture. Lighting and composition are a characteristic that all judges look for and apply to all types of photography.

(Judy Fine was the judge for the SGHS 2023-24 Photo Competition. Photo: Stittsville Central.)

The categories and winners are as follows:

Class 1: Purple is the colour of 2023. Spring flowering bulbs, flowers, grasses, or wild violets in your lawn. Use your imagination for the colour purple in Spring. For Class 1, first place went to Danny Kingsbury; second place went to Danny Kingsbury; third place went to Jennifer Wilkinson; and the Honourable Mention went to Jenny Briscoe.

(Photos l-r: Danny Kingsbury, Danny Kingsbury, Jennifer Wilkinson and Jenny Briscoe.)

Class 2: Upcycled plant pots. Filled with vegetables, herbs, or flowers. The interesting container is your choice. Please name your flowers or vegetables. For Class 2, first place went to Judith Cox; second place went to Brian Beattie; and, third place went to Jennifer Wilkinson.

(Photos l-r: Judith Cox, Brian Beattie and Jennifer Wilkinson.)

Class 3: From September to Frost. Fall Flowers that inspire you such as Asters, Rudbeckia, and Coneflowers. Include your favourite and please name. For Class 3, first place went to Danny Kingsbury; second place went to Danny Kingsbury; third place went to Brian Beattie; and the Honourable Mention went to Brent Conley.

(Photos l-r: Danny Kingsbury, Danny Kingsbury, Brian Beattie and Brent Conley.)

Class 4: Tiny Wings. Who is flying in your garden? Moths, dragonflies, wasps, bees and ladybugs. Maybe just a household fly? For Class 4, first place went to Brian Beattie; second place went to Danny Kingsbury; third place went to Danny Kingsbury; an Honourable Mention went to Cathy Lunau and an additional Honourable Mention went to Brian Beattie.

(Photos l-r: Brian Beattie, Danny Kingsbury, Danny Kingsbury, Cathy Lunau and Brian Beattie.)

Class 5: Snow in the garden. Seedheads, berries, plumes and ornamental grasses; find beauty in winter. In Class 5, first place went to Brian Beattie; second place went to Danny Kingsbury; third place went to Danny Kingsbury; and an Honourable Mention went to Cathy Lunau.

(Photos l-r: Brian Beattie, Danny Kingsbury, Danny Kingsbury and Cathy Lunau.)

Class 6: Resting on the Porch. An outward view of a yard. In Class 6, first place went to Brian Beattie; second place went to Brian Beattie; third place went to Danny Kingsbury; and an Honourable Mention went to Jennifer Wilkinson.

(Photos: l-r: Brian Beattie, Brian Beattie, Danny Kingsbury and Jennifer Wilkinson.)

Class 7: Art in the garden. Art made in clay, pottery or stone or metal sculptures. Mosses on gargoyles, rocks or birdfeeders. Check out hardscaping and statues near you. In Class 7, first place went to Brian Beattie; second place went to Danny Kingsbury; third place went to Cathy Lunau; and the Honourable Mention went to Judith Cox.

(Photos l-r: Brian Beattie, Danny Kingsbury, Cathy Lunau and Judith Cox.)

Class 8: John Curry Memorial Plaque: A horticultural newsworthy activity photo taken within the Goulbourn area: Stittsville, Richmond, or Munster. Please include your location and details of the activity. In Class 8, first place went to Brian Beattie; second place went to Danny Kingsbury; and third place went to Jenny Briscoe.

(Photos l-r: Brian Beattie, Danny Kingsbury and Jenny Briscoe)

In addition, there is a Best in Show that the judge for the photo competition chooses from all of the entries submitted. This year, Judy Fine chose a photograph submitted by Danny Kingsbury. For his entry, Danny won the coveted Gillick Cup for his photo below of clusters of grapes and grape vines.

It was an evening of colour and beauty that celebrated all of the entries in the annual SGHS photo competition.

If you would to like to discover more about the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society and the work that they perform in our community, or become a member, please visit their website.