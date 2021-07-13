Stittsville Library preparing for Step 3 opening on July 26

The Stittsville Library staff are excited to see their customers back inside the branch – browsing and reading! They are currently preparing for their Step 3 re-opening on July 26th. They are happy to offer a level of service that the Branch has not had in months – and that is no small feat! The staff passes on their thanks for everyone’s patience as they are working to be able to again open safely and look forward to welcoming their customers back. Below are programs the Library is offering and may interest you over the summer months.

Upcoming programs:

Midsummer Harvest (Child) August 3, 2021 – 11:00 am

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/midsummer-harvest. Ages 4-12. This week, you will cook a Chocolate Zucchini Cake. It is mid-summer and our locally grown produce abounds! Time to get into the garden and find interesting ways to incorporate vegetables into our menus. Think you don’t like zucchini? Well, be brave, join Cultivating Cooks, and give it a try in this “sneaky” breakfast cake that features this versatile vegetable. Bet you can’t have just one piece! *Younger chefs must have a grown-up with them during the program. Registration opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – 10:00am

Virtual Astronomy Ages 8-12 #1: Friday August 13 th at 2:30 pm

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/virtual-astronomy. Ages 8-12. Join Dave Chisholm, amateur astronomer and Vice President of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, Ottawa Centre, to discover the stars. In this introduction to astronomy, you will learn about what you can see with the naked eye from brightest to dimmest. You will talk about

the planets, the meteors, discover various types of telescopes and much more! Registration opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – 10:00am

Teen Book Club: weekly Thursdays at 2:00 pm

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/teen-book-club-novels-verse. Not sure what to read next? Then join our weekly Teen Book Club to share and talk about the books you’ve been reading and get recommendations from other teens. Each week will feature a different theme. Simply choose a book, read it and come tell other teens what you thought about it. You are free to choose your own book/eBook/audiobook, or you can select one from our suggestions list by clicking on the provided book list link. Not interested in sharing what you’ve read, no problem, you can join us to simply get recommendations. Registration is currently open.

Cooking Class for Teens: Dip It!: August 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/cooking-class-teens-dip-it. Ages 13-18. Join Tara – Founder of Radical Eatery to learn how to make a tasty dip using pantry ingredients and learn vegetable cutting knife skills at the same time. Registration opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – 10:00am.

Preserving the Harvest: Wednesday Aug 11, 2021 at 12:00pm

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/preserving-harvest-0. As the summer advances, it is time to talk about preserving some fruits, vegetables and herbs to enjoy and share during the oncoming cold months. Join Rebecca Last, Master Gardener, for a talk and demonstration of ways to preserve the harvest. Registration is currently open.

Summer Parent-Baby Connections

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/summer-parent-baby-connections. join us for a virtual Babytime program for young children, ages 0 to 18 months. We will explore memorable songs, rhymes and resources to bond with your baby. You are welcome to share your experiences with other parents and caregivers at the end of the program. We will discuss topics such as sleep, nutrition, playtime, communication, milestones, and more! No registration necessary.

Do you have questions about library programs or online resources? Email us at stittsville@biblioottawalibrary.ca or by telephone at 613-580-2940.

Stittsville branch hours are as follows:

Monday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Tuesday 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday Closed