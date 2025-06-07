Stittsville on Patrol gets distribution deal and outdoor tour

Lesley McKay

Brat Summer is over; it’s by-law’s time to shine (a flashlight directly in your eyes). Canada’s most dedicated and delusional neighbourhood watchman is back — and he’s everywhere. The cult hit series Stittsville on Patrol that premiered on Bell Fibe TV1 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, giving people a chance to legally own Simon Bauche’s absurd suburban crackdowns. And that’s just the beginning.

As part of the Capital Pop-Up Cinema series, a different episode of the show will screen before a
blockbuster movie all summer long, projected outdoors in parks and public spaces across Ottawa
— completely free.

See Simon track aliens (Ep. 209 “Lasers in the Sky”) before Spaceballs on Sparks Street, or teach you how to avoid poison (Ep. 211 “Somebody Poisoned the Water Hole”) before The Princess Bride at Uplands Military Community Center.

“Watching Keanu Reeves in Speed right after seeing Simon Bauche barely survive an intersection on Stittsville Main St. is a double bill of Canadian action heroes you can’t miss,” says Director, Christopher Redmond.

“Between Blu-rays, the big screen, and streaming, everyone can finally enjoy the show.” But what if you’re too afraid to face a hoard of “Shawns” in Ottawa? What if you’re a Gen Z and have never heard of Blu-rays? Sign up for Canada’s newest streaming service JustWatchMe.tv and stream all three seasons for free with ads (or sign-up $4.99 a month and go ad-free).

DID YOU KNOW?
🎥 Stittsville on Patrol GIFs have racked up over 235 million views online
🏆 Director Christopher Redmond was named Best Director at the Ottawa ComicCon Film Festival for his work on the series.
📺 Stittsville on Patrol launched to the highest ratings in Bell Fibe TV1 history

The Summer of Stittsville kicks off Saturday, June 14th at Zibi on Albert Island (with Napoleon Dynamite). Stittsville on Patrol Blu-rays and DVDs now available on Amazon, Best Buy, and more. The schedule for the showings is below.

DateMovieEpisodeVenue
June 14Napoleon DynamiteEp. 101 “My Law or the ByLaw”Zibi
June 27SpaceballsEp. 209 “Laser in the Sky”Sparks Street
June 28Princess BrideEp. 211 “Somebody Poisoned the Water Hole”Uplands Military Community Center
July 11SpeedEp. 111 “Four Ways to Danger”Sparks Street
July 18The Parent TrapEp. 303 “How to Catch a Porch Pirate”Westboro
July 25Spice WorldEp. 208 “Super Sexy Fundraiser”Beechwood Cemetery
July 26The SandlotEp. 305 “The Pickleball Massacre”Merivale Mall
August 1Say AnythingEp. 307 “Smells Like School Spirit”Sparks Street
August 8My GirlEp. 106 “Wrestler Mania”Beechwood Cemetery
August 9Ferris Bueller’s Day OffEp. 107 “The Case of the Phallic Graffiti”Zibi
August 15Stand By MeEp. 303 “The Last Outpost”Westboro
August 16AnnieEp. 304 “Snake on the Loose”Sparks Street
September 5Adventures in BabysittingEp. 212 “The Town Jewell”Westboro
September 12Encino ManEp. 207 “Underground Crime Scene”Sparks Street
September 19The Great DictatorEp. 309 “The Ghost of Goulbourn”Beechwood Cemetery

