Stittsville on Patrol gets distribution deal and outdoor tour

Brat Summer is over; it’s by-law’s time to shine (a flashlight directly in your eyes). Canada’s most dedicated and delusional neighbourhood watchman is back — and he’s everywhere. The cult hit series Stittsville on Patrol that premiered on Bell Fibe TV1 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, giving people a chance to legally own Simon Bauche’s absurd suburban crackdowns. And that’s just the beginning.

As part of the Capital Pop-Up Cinema series, a different episode of the show will screen before a

blockbuster movie all summer long, projected outdoors in parks and public spaces across Ottawa

— completely free.

See Simon track aliens (Ep. 209 “Lasers in the Sky”) before Spaceballs on Sparks Street, or teach you how to avoid poison (Ep. 211 “Somebody Poisoned the Water Hole”) before The Princess Bride at Uplands Military Community Center.

“Watching Keanu Reeves in Speed right after seeing Simon Bauche barely survive an intersection on Stittsville Main St. is a double bill of Canadian action heroes you can’t miss,” says Director, Christopher Redmond.

“Between Blu-rays, the big screen, and streaming, everyone can finally enjoy the show.” But what if you’re too afraid to face a hoard of “Shawns” in Ottawa? What if you’re a Gen Z and have never heard of Blu-rays? Sign up for Canada’s newest streaming service JustWatchMe.tv and stream all three seasons for free with ads (or sign-up $4.99 a month and go ad-free).

DID YOU KNOW?

🎥 Stittsville on Patrol GIFs have racked up over 235 million views online

🏆 Director Christopher Redmond was named Best Director at the Ottawa ComicCon Film Festival for his work on the series.

📺 Stittsville on Patrol launched to the highest ratings in Bell Fibe TV1 history

The Summer of Stittsville kicks off Saturday, June 14th at Zibi on Albert Island (with Napoleon Dynamite). Stittsville on Patrol Blu-rays and DVDs now available on Amazon, Best Buy, and more. The schedule for the showings is below.