Stittsville Pumpkin Parade returns for 7th year

The Village Square Park will again be filled with community spirit when the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade returns on November 1st. After a year off due to COVID, Trevor Eggleton is happy to say, “the parade is back”.

The Stittsville Village Association (SVA) hosts the parade with Trevor doing all of the organizing with some help from community volunteers. He’s been doing so for seven years when he moved here from Vancouver. This is the first in-person event that the SVA has been able to host in two years and the members are looking forward to Monday evening.

Trevor told Stittsville Central, “for me, The Pumpkin Parade isn’t just an event. It’s an example of how anyone who wants to do something to make their community a better place to live, can. It doesn’t have to be big. Just try, and Stittsville will support you.”

Rain or shine, drop off your carved Jack-o-Lanterns before 7:00pm on Monday, November 1st at the Village Square Park. The carved creations will be judged with some fantastic prizes to be won. The gift card prizes were purchased by the Stittsville Village Association to support our local business community.

The prizes to be won are:

$1000 home Halloween decorating package from Intenseffex

$100 gift card from Brown’s

$25 gift cards from Quitters

$50 gift card from Altitude Gym

Gift package from Covered Bridge Brewery

The President of the SVA, Joseph Carbonetto shared, “The Stittsville Village Association – especially Trevor Eggleton – is pleased to return the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade to the Village Square Park this Monday November 1st. Don’t forget to drop off your Pumpkin creations for our contest! Trevor puts a lot of effort into this and we are honored to have him chair this event. We hope to see everyone and please come out and vote for your favorite pumpkin!”.

This year, the Pumpkin Parade has partnered with ToastyToes Ottawa. The organization provides socks for people experiencing or are at risk of homelessness in our region. Rebecca Fitzgerald told us, “this year ToastyToes has partnered with Trevor, the organizer of the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade, where I will be setting up bins for people to drop off their donations of new socks when they attend the event. I am looking forward to collecting the needed socks at events such as this throughout the campaign”. So bring along a pair or two of socks to donate to those less fortunate.

Also, the pigs at a local farm will be happy when Eco West Enders remove and compost all of the pumpkins to bring to the farm for the pigs to enjoy.

If you plan on attending the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade, please wear a mask. If you are not feeling well or have been in contact with anyone testing positive for COVID in the past two weeks, the organizers ask that you please stay at home.

More information is available at the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade facebook page.