Stittsville Village Association AGM scheduled for February 28th

The Stittsville Village Association (SVA) was created just after Stittsville was amalgamated within the boundaries of the City of Ottawa in 2001. The Association was formed in an effort to maintain a community voice and identity within the larger city of Ottawa. SVA continues to organize major events in the community including the Parade of Lights, Canada Day, and Arts in the Park. They also advocate for residents on a variety of issues with a priority on new development.

If you want to get involved with your community, the SVA is seeking volunteers to join their Board of Directors and as general members at their Annual General Meeting on February 28th. Come out to see how you can have some fun, while ensuring that Stittsville is a great place to live.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:00pm at Hazeldean Gardens (6130 Hazeldean Road) in their conference room. The management of Hazeldean Gardens have asked those attending to wear a mask to keep their residents safe.

For further information on the SVA or the Annual General Meeting, visit the SVA website or send an email to stittsvilleville@gmail.com.