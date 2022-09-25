Stittsville Village Association and Stittsville Business Association co-hosting municipal all-candidates Q&A September 26

It is municipal election time and on September 26 you will have an opportunity to ask questions of the four candidate’s running for councillor in Ward 6 Stittsville. The Stittsville Village Association and Stittsville Business Association have again partnered to co-host an evening of Questions and Answers from residents to the candidates. The session takes place from 7:00 until 10:00pm at the Stittsville United Church on Fernbank Road.

The candidates will open with each providing opening remarks. The session will then move onto the Question and Answer (Q&A) segment. Numbers will be drawn beforehand for those wishing to ask a question of their preferred candidate or all. Candidates will not be allowed a rebuttal to any responses from the other candidates. After the Q&A segment, the candidates will present their closing remarks.

There are four candidates running for councillor in Ward 6 Stittsville as follows:

Mathew Duchesne

Glen Gower (incumbent)

Tanya Hein

Kevin Hua

Should you not be able to attend, questions can be sent prior to the start of the Q&A evening to the Village Association email account at stittsvillevillage@gmail.com.

The evening will be moderated by Louise Beggs, a former Goulbourn Township councillor. No disruptive behaviour will be allowed.

The Q&A will be live-streamed at iSiLive at the following link https://video.isilive.ca/sva/2022-09-26. You will also be able to view the meeting on the Stittsville Village Association website at your convenience.