To recognize world water day – Stittsville Lions launch rain barrel fundraiser on behalf of Carleton Place Hospital

‘Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible’ is the theme for World Water Day in 2022. World Water Day has raised awareness of the worldwide need for fresh water since 1993. Every year, the World Water Day highlights a specific aspect of freshwater. The theme also sets the focus for the annual World Water Development Report. An annual theme is proposed by UN-Water Members and Partners two to three years in advance. At its meeting in Rome last week, UN-Water decided that “Groundwater: making the invisible visible” – proposed by IGRAC – will be the theme for the World Water Day 2022.

The Stittsville Lions Club thought it an appropriate day to build upon the theme locally. They have partnered with Rain Barrel Canada to launch a rain barrel fundraiser on March 22, 2022.

The fundraiser is in support of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital’s new Emergency Unit. Many residents of Stittsville use the services at the hospital. The Lions wanted to show the support from our community by raising funds on the hospital’s behalf. The importance of saving waste water for gardening and other tasks would bring together the importance of World Water Day and the Club’s fundraiser.

Rain barrels can be ordered between March 22 and May 20 at the cost of $70, including a leaf/mosquito filter, spigot, and overflow hose. You can also order a downspout diverter, stand, or a flexible downspout pipe. Free, contactless delivery is being offered again this year to Stittsville, Kanata and Richmond.

To order a rain barrel and support the Carleton Place and District Hospital – new Emergency Unit – visit the Stittsville Lion’s Rain Barrel Canada sale at this link.