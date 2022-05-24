Tuesday, May 24 evening update from Councillor Gower – new information

(City of Ottawa and Red Cross staff are ready to help you at the CardelRec Complex-Goulbourn at 1500 Shea Road. Photo: Councillor Gower)

Many more homes have power tonight than last night – that’s good. But there are still large parts of our community without power. Heading into the 4th day of the power outage, this is a very difficult situation for our community.

Here’s what the power situation looks like as of this evening. Streets marked in blue have their power back.

Unfortunately we do not have specific information from Hydro Ottawa about restoration times for individual streets and neighbourhoods. Crews are working around the clock to restore power.

I am in regular contact with Hydro Ottawa and I have been emphasizing the need to restore power to all Stittsville residents as quickly as possible. I know this is incredibly difficult for many of you.

Volunteers needed on Wednesday

We need volunteer help to visit homes that are still without power. Please meet Wednesday at 12:00pm in front of CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). We’ll assign streets and provide information from there. We want to make sure people know where to find help if they need it. (Things to bring: comfortable walking shoes, sun screen, mobile device.)

CARDELREC remains open as an emergency centre

City staff, the Red Cross, and the Salvation Army continue to help residents at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). Recharge your device, get a warm shower, grab some food or refreshments. If you need a refrigerator to store prescriptions, we can help. There are pet friendly areas as well. Open 10am-10pm daily.

The Stittsville Legion is also opening their doors to anyone in the community who needs a place to plug in and recharge their device. They’re on Stittsville Main Street just north of Abbott.

Organic waste / spoiled food disposal

There’s a large bin set up now at CARDELREC at 1500 Shea Road. Only organic waste place (remove all food packaging, plastic, bottles, etc.). You can bag it in a garbage bag and grocery bag just like you would for your green bin.

The City’s landfill at the Trail Waste Facility (4475 Trail Road) is also offering extended hours to accommodate special collections and will waive tipping fees for residents with storm-related materials to support residents with their disposal needs.

The “green bin blitz” continues. If your green bin was not collected today, please put it out at the curb on Wednesday morning for pick-up.

Your insurance may provide coverage for food lost due to a weather emergency. Call your insurance provider to check on details.

Damaged trees and brush

Property owners do not need a permit to remove dead or hazardous trees on their private property where the tree is an immediate threat to public health and safety or will not survive the damage sustained. Photos should be taken before removal to provide evidence of the condition of the tree should there by future inquiries.

City crews are working to remove tree branches and yard waste, but it will take several weeks before the cleanup is finished. If possible, residents should bring tree-cuttings, branches and brush to the curb for collection, ensuring it does not impede the roadway or pedestrian access. Please separate brush like tree cuttings or branches from non-organic storm-related waste like damaged lawn furniture or broken fencing.

Facebook Live

Thanks to everyone who tuned in & asked questions during my Facebook Live update. You can watch it here: https://www.facebook.com/CouncillorGlen/videos/346851087365328/ (We’ll upload it soon to my YouTube channel as well.)

Please let me know what assistance you require.

My job is to understand what our community needs are right now, and to connect residents with City services that can help. The best way to reach me and my team is by email at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or by phone at 613-580-2476 (please leave a message if we cannot answer).

I know that communication is still a challenge. We are providing updates in a number of ways:

Visit ottawa.ca‘s emergency resource page: https://ottawa.ca/en/health-and-public-safety/emergency-preparedness/severe-thunderstorm

Follow my Facebook page: https://facebook.com/councillorglen/

Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/glengower/

Visit my web site: https://glengower.ca

Listen to the radio: 580 AM, 1310 AM, 91.5FM

Stay safe, and take care. – Councillor Glen