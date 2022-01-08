Update January 2022: Stittsville restaurant list – who’s open for take-out, pick-up, delivery

Restaurants are hurting and the latest lockdown announcement just brought more uncertainty for both owners and staff. With this in mind, Stittsville Central wants to support our local eateries and keep them up and running. We have updated our ongoing list for the third time, January 2022, that includes over 40 restaurants in Stittsville and the immediate area with their telephone number, website or social media contact information. You can find everything from fast food, homemade ice cream, pubs to fine dining, we encourage all to refer to this directory and support these local restaurants.

If we’ve missed anyone here in Stittsville, sorry, but please get in touch and we will gladly update and add your take-out and delivery offerings to our list.

Below is the Stittsville and area compiled list of restaurants in alphabetical order offering takeout, delivery and pick-up. Along with those named below, you can still receive take-out at A&W, Pizza Pizza, Subway and Tim Horton’s to name a few.

ALE – Amberwood Lounge & Eatery: Information can be found on their website here or by emailing Sarah@aleottawa.ca or call 613- 831-2442.

Amuse Kitchen and Wine: Located on the southern fringe of Stittsville at 500 Eagleson Road. Check out their website or call 613-880-8883 to place your order.

Authentic Vietnamese Pho House: Always fresh, you can enjoy pho and vietnamese dishes like pad thai or coconut noodle soup, various stir fries. They have daily specials as well. You can order your take-out from the Fernbank location at 613-836-8088 or visit their website.

Barley Mow: From comfort food to contemporary dishes, they offer an extensive menu. For daily specials, wing nights, and happy hour check your favourite Barley Mow Pub location They are open for take-out or delivery. Visit their Stittsville website or contact them at 613-435-2669.

Benny&Co.: They offer 3-hour slow roasted rotisserie chicken meals served alongside hearty appetizers. They have contactless home delivery, drive-thru and pick-up. To order visit the website or call 613-383-4999.

Brew Revolution: They offer curbside pick-up for beer and food. Contactless pick-up is available as well. Call 613-877-2121 or visit their website.

Cabotto’s: Offers traditional Italian pasta dishes. Also offering chicken and veal options, various salads as well as dessert options. They offer take-out/pick-up at the restaurant. Call 613-592-3097 to place your order and visit their website.

Classic Shawarma: This Mediterranean restaurant at 1110 Carp Road has a takeout menu that offers classic donair sandwiches, various platters, combo options, family platters, and beverages. Check out their menu here and place your order at 613-435-5660.

Covered Bridge Brewing Co: The first craft beer brewery in Stittsville is offering curb-side pickup or home delivery in the West end Ottawa on Wednesday and Saturday; East end Ottawa on Wednesday. Free local delivery on orders over $40.00. The retail store is open for pick-up, but CBB encourages customers to order online and use their curbside and home delivery. Remember you must prove you are 19+. Follow CBBeer on their twitter page or visit the website.

Crave Tacos: Crave Tacos has reopened on Stittsville Main for pick-up service or UberEats. Enjoy from their selection of pulled pork, chicken, beef, roasted cauliflower, lamb or seafood tacos with lots of fresh veggies and their great sauces to top the tacos off. Their hours are Monday to Wednesday from 4:00pm – 7:00pm; Thursday and Friday from 12:00pm – 9:00pm; Saturday and Sunday from 12:00pm – 7:00pm. Follow on Facebook or you can reach Crave at 613-482-2866.

Five Guys: Offers diner-style food like various types of hotdogs, burgers, sandwiches, and poutines. They also offer milkshakes in a variety of flavors. Order at 613-836-1800 – visit the Facebook page.

Gabriel’s Pizza: Offer a wide range of pizza types and other options like pasta, sandwiches, and subs, as well as chicken, salads, desserts, and platters. Visit the website and order at 613-319-7777.

Holmespun Ice Cream: Looking for some decadent ice cream treats, then you have found the perfect ice cream shop to get your homemade weekly varieties. They do deliveries and pick-up all year round. Located at 2-247 Westbrook Road you can place your order online on their website or Facebook page. (And, don’t forget, National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is happening on February 5th from 9-11am at the Stittsville Market at the Barn!)

Holey Confections Stittsville: Offering decadent donuts, they are open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00am – 3:00pm (or they sell out). To order, visit their website or call 613-831-9668 (no special orders over the phone, website only).

Honey Coffee Bar: Trendy European inspired cafe offering coffee, sandwiches, waffles, crepes, pastries, and cocktails. Contact them at 613-672-2233 or on their Facebook page.

Hurley’s Grill: Order off their menu for take-out. They offer breakfast from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm every day and have a special take-out/pick-up menu. Here is their number to order 613-831-1841 or visit the website.

Ivan’s Meat & Deli: People may order by phone. They offer homemade sandwiches, pickles and more. Meats like the famous Ulrich of Pembroke’s chicken, turkey, duck and sausage deli meals as well as a few others. They sell local and international cheeses and their meats are gluten-free, hormone-free and antibiotic-free while also offering free-range poultry. Products are perfect for charcuterie. Call to reserve your order at 613-435-7679 or visit their website.

Jo-Jo’s Pizza: This long-time Stittsville pizzeria offers various types of pizza, subs (both hot and cold), poutines, wings, specialty salads, platters, and appetizers. They also offer vegan and lactose-free options and pizza kits to make at home. They currently offer contactless ordering online with payment at check-out. Give them a call at 613-836-2210 to place your order or visit their website.

Kal’s Place Restaurant: This Mom and Pop run eatery has some of the best homemade food in the area. Their pizza section, breakfast and other good foods – lasagna – are offered for takeout. You can contact them at 613-831-8585 or visit their website.

KungFu Bistro: This cozy dining room is fully licensed and serves Thai, Chinese and Sushi with many Gluten-Free, Vegetarian and Asian dishes. View the menu https://www.restaurantji.com/on/ottawa/kungfu-bistro-/. To order take-out, email the restaurant kungfu.bistro.orders@gmail.com or leave a message at: 613-831-6808.

La Cucina Ristorante: Are offering most of their menu items for pick-up or delivery through Uber Eats or Skip the Dishes. You can order that bottle of wine as well. Joe has said that if you know of anyone struggling to get a meal for their families, email joe@lacucinaottawa.com and he will find a way to get a hot meal to you as best as he can. Their telephone number is 613-836-8111 and visit their website.

Little Caesar’s Pizza: Offers various types of pizza as well as specialty sides. They are also offering free delivery for online orders. Here is their number to place your take-out order 613-836-8878 or order online.

Lucky Dragon Delight Chinese Food: Open 3:00 – 9:00 pm daily at the Stittsville location only. Order you favourite dishes for take-out or delivery at 613-836-7898. Visit their menu here.

Main Street Cafe: Order all your favourite breakfast and brunch dishes off the menu. Main Street Cafe’s full menu — breakfast and lunch, plus our weekly specials — will be available for takeout, Monday to Sunday, 8:00am to 2:00pm each day., for service-door pickup. Contact them at 613-836-2277 or visit the Facebook page.

Main Street Pub: Stittsville’s original pub and famous for their chicken wings, they are open from 3:00-8:00 pm from Sunday to Saturday for take-out. Pick-up 12:00-9:00pm or get delivery from SkiptheDishes. Give them a call at 613-836-2684 or visit their Facebook page.

Masakali Indian Cuisine: Craving Indian food, then this is the place to order for the authentic flavours of India. You can order online – they use Uber Eats, Door Dash and Skip the Dishes or your can pick-up personally. Order online on their website or call 613-878-3939. Not sure, send an email to masakaliottawa@gmail.com.

Maverick’s Donut Company: A modern bakeshop making gourmet donuts, with custom flavor options, plus coffee & espresso. They sell out quickly, so visit in the morning to guarantee your selection! Call them at 613-831-7337 or visit their Facebook page.

McDonald’s (Main Street @ Carp Road): The menu has been temporarily adjusted during COVID to maintain quality standards, but all of the favourite ‘core’ products are still available. The are open until 11:00 pm, opening at 5:00 am, via Drive-thru, McDelivery and curb-side delivery through the McDonald’s App. 613-831-4440. Here is a link to their Facebook page.

Milano’s Pizza: You order your fresh and favourite pizza for pick-up or delivery either online or call 613-836-9966. Visit their website here.

Mr. Shawarma: Are using Uber Eats or Skip the Dishes for order delivery or you can pick-up. Call them at 613-831-0333 or visit the website.

Mucho Burritto: you can enjoy the grilled Mexican dishes for take-out from their Jackson Trails location. Place your order on-line or call 343-545-1859 or visit Facebook. Delivery is available through Skip the Dishes.

Napoli’s Cafe: Has an extensive menu of authentic Italian food, but during this time have altered it somewhat. They are open for takeout on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 3:00-9:00pm; Thursday and Friday from Noon-9:00pm; and on Saturday/Sunday from 3:00pm-9:00pm. Stay tuned for weekly specials! As always our Napo to Go pizzas are available at your local grocer or right here in house! To order please call 613-836-7722 or visit their website for menu options.

New Queen Chinese Restaurant: They offer pick-up only and their hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 11:30am until 8:00pm; Sunday and Holidays from 3:30 – 8:00pm. They are closed on Mondays. To place your order, call 613-836-6672 or visit their website for their menu.

NeXT: The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday from 4:30pm – 7:00pm for take-out/curbside pick-up and offer dinner date meals and set dinner meals from 4 to 12 people. You can save on their Lift or Blind Sharing meals! To order your meal call 613-836-8002 or visit the website. Please allow 30 minutes for preparation of your meal.

Papa Sam’s: This restaurant offers Lebanese and Italian dishes, burgers, appetizers, sandwiches, soup, pizza and fish and chips. A known favorite for many residents is their famous club sandwiches. Order your take-out at 613-831-8511 – visit their website. They also do catering for schools.

ParsITAL: Offers both Persian and Italian food. The restaurant uses Uber Eats to bring their full menu selections to your door. You can contact them at 613-435-8887 or visit their website.

Pocopazzo: A small Italian eatery that offers the true flavours of Italian food to enjoy on their patio or for take-out. Their menu offers items like various types of chicken, fish, salads, pasta, veal to name a few. They are open from 5:00pm – 9:00pm and take-out orders start at 1:00pm with earliest pick-up at 5:00pm. Order your dinner at 613-836-7100 or visit the website.

Quesada Burritos & Tacos: Discover Quesada’s Joy of Mex with our delicious burritos, tacos & quesadillas along with our house-made guacamole and salsas! Opening Hours may fluctuate as the COVID-19 situation develops and they use Door Dash to deliver. To place your order call 613-292-1232, visit their website or follow on Facebook.

Quitters Coffee: Located on Stittsville Main, this popular coffee shop offers fresh homemade baked goods, delicious food, along with craft beer, wine and spirits. You can enjoy all under the pergola on their patio or take it home for a treat. They don’t have a phone, but you can contact them on the website or follow on Facebook.

Ritual on Main: A coffee house on Stittsville Main at Abbott that is trendy with a cozy lounge feeling, with freshly-roasted local coffee, baked goods, sandwiches and more offered. You can order take-out and delivery on Uber Eats. Check out the menu on their website or follow on Facebook.

Scratch Box Gastro Truck: Chef Reggie offers his high-quality, from-scratch food from a food truck. They are open Monday to Wednesday from 11:30am – 6:00pm; Thursday and Friday 11:30am – 7:00pm; Saturday 12:00pm – 7:00pm; and Sunday they are closed. See their menu on their website or follow on Facebook for menu updates. Give them a call to order at -613-407-4264; send an email scratchbox@teksavvy.com, or just drop by.

The Glen Scottish Pub and Restaurant: Is offering their famous fish ‘n chips plus more for take-out and delivery Monday to Sunday from 11:30am to 9:00pm. They have foyer pick-up service and physical distancing will be practiced. Pre-payment is required when you place an order at 613-836-5622 – visit their website for more info.

The Keg: Have introduced a new takeout menu. Designed and packaged to give you the next best thing to dining with them in person to order online. They have pick-up only. Call the restaurant at 613-836-6282 or order online on the website.

The Royal Oak: Famous for their British fare and long-time presence in Ottawa, you can order your favourite for take-out or delivery. Skip the Dishes will bring your order to your door. Call 613-672-3000 or visit their Facebook page to find out more.

Willy’s Pizza: How do you like your pizza – let this popular pizza palace make it for you and they offer weekly specials! You can order online or call them at 613-836-9191.

**For restaurants with a liquor license – order your delivered meals and alcohol of choice from their menu and it will be included in your order.

We strongly encourage Stittsville residents to support our local restaurants and businesses!