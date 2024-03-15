What’s going on at the Stittsville library? Additional programs offered

The Stittsville Branch of the OPL have many free programs for everyone during the upcoming weeks in March and in early April. The Art Mad Artists have a display for the month on the Art Space Wall, there are crafts, chats about cooking, games and so much more. Or, you can just come by, pick a book, have a seat and hang out. The library has shared their hours over the Easter weekend below.

Holiday Easter Hours at the Stittsville Branch

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday – the Stittsville Branch be closed on Friday, March 29, 2024; Sunday, March 31, 2023 and Monday, April 1, 2024. It will be open on Saturday, March 30, 2024, for full-day services. For more information on hours of operation, please click here.

Featured Artists at the Stittsville Branch

For the month of March, the Art Wall is featuring Art Mad Artists. They are a fellowship of artists working in various media, who gather at Stittsville Public Library for shared studio space on Friday afternoons from September until June. They do not offer lessons or supplies but enjoy creating art and sharing ideas on their own works.

For Purchase Information, please contact Linda Gorman 613-883-7026 or Maggie Madden 613-836-8292. To learn more about Art Mad Artists, visit their website at: https://artmadartists.blogspot.com/.

Chromebooks Now Lendable

Chromebooks are now available for long-term loan at the Stittsville Branch and select branches. This item is non-requestable and can be checked out for up to 90 days, with no renewals. They must be returned in full to library staff at the same branch where they were checked out and returned during open hours. Each Chromebook comes with a bag, a mouse and a charging cord. For more information, please click here!

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Check out these library programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Craft Night – Chigiri-e (torn paper) art program – Monday March 25, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Bring an idea and/or a simple picture you might like to recreate and try your hand at the Japanese style paper collage technique called chigiri-e (torn paper art). We will provide the space, glue, and paper to create your piece of art! (Chigiri-e is a Japanese art form in which the primary technique uses coloured paper that is torn to create images, and may resemble a water colour painting).

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support – Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop-in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. No registration is required.

Cook the Cookbook Club – Tuesday March 26, 2024 – 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. For March, we will be discussing meal ideas and recipes when it comes to all areas of Asian cuisine.

Card-Making Club – Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – 6:30-7:30pm

Adults are invited to join us in making their own cards. Make greeting cards for your loved ones for any occasion. Supplies are provided but feel free to also bring your own. All skill levels are welcome. Come along and have fun!

Dungeons & Dragons – Saturday, April 13, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Curious about Dungeons and Dragons, or just learning how to play and need some practise? Give it a try with this one-session-long adventure for beginners! D&D is a popular fantasy role-playing game in which your characters explore, solve puzzles, and fight or outwit monsters. Learn the basic rules of this popular game as you undertake an adventure with fellow players!

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!