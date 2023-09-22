What’s happening this weekend in Stittsville and the week to come – calendar of events

Where has September gone – seems like it just flew by with so much to do and so many events to take in. Here is a bit of a wrap-up for more to do this weekend and this coming week. Remember to support Stittsville’s local businesses while you are out there doing your thing!

All Weekend – Carp Fair

You won’t want to miss the “Best Little Fair in Canada” that is the Carp Fair! It runs all weekend until Sunday evening. They offer FREE parking and shuttles to the fairgrounds. Park at 3619 Carp Road and take the shuttle. There is accessible parking on Langstaff Drive. Check out www.carpfair.ca for event schedules, a map and more.

Friday, September 22, 2023

SugarTime is playing live at Brew Revolution in the Jackson Trails Centre this evening at 7:00 pm. A five-piece band, you can dance and sing-a-long to your favourite music as they play the best from Frank Sinatra to Miley Cyrus. Sit back and relax with a bite to eat, a craft beer and take in the music.

From the 22nd to the 24th, 10:00am-5:00pm, visit Mad About Patchwork at 2477 Huntley Road for an Quilt-tastic Adventure at the Outdoor Quilt Show. Mad About Patchwork is thrilled to present the Outdoor Quilt Show, a whimsical journey along a 0.6 km loop trail through enchanting woods adorned with breathtaking quilts. Marvel at a kaleidoscope of modern and traditional quilts, each telling a unique story with every stitch and pattern. Admission is FREE, but donations are welcomed for Quilts for Survivors, Quilts of Valour, and Victoria’s Quilts, helping us make a positive impact.

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Start your morning at the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville and Stittsville United Church Pancake Breakfast from 9:00am – 12:00pm at 6255 Fernbank Road (corner of Stittsville Main). The breakfast is in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. There will be pancakes (gluten and lactose free will be available), sausages, home-baked beans and local maple syrup. Tickets are $15-Adults; $12-Seniors 60+; $12 for ages 12-18; $7 for children 5-11; and Free those kiddies under 5. For those who can’t stay, take-out is available.

Stittsville Library is holding Super STEM Saturdays Storytime drop-in program from September 23-October 21 at 10:30am. Stories, rhymes, and songs for children ages 0-6 accompanied by a parent or caregiver. The first half hour will be an interactive storytime program. During the last half hour, we will explore STEM activities

Applefest is taking place at 1469 Stittsville Main Street (Intact Insurance parking lot) from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Festival includes fresh baked Apple Pies, Apple Desserts, Candy Apples, Apple Cider and, of course, all varieties of local apples sold individually or by the dozen. A 50/50 draw will also take place. There will be 25 vendors, prizes and live music.

The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, is hosting their annual best ball golf tournament at the Stittsville Golf Course. Tee-off at 9:00am. Dinner at the Legion Hall at 6:00pm with awards and music to follow. Cost is $150.00. Call 613-836-1632 for more information.

Brew Revolution has opened the stage to Hard to Rock – a five-piece rock band that cranks it up to 11. Hard To Rock fights for your right to party all night and rock and roll everyday. Starts at 8:00pm.

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The market season is soon to come to an end at Stittsville Market at the Barn with three weeks left. Make sure you drop in on Sunday between 9:00am and 1:00pm (6154 Abbott Street @ Main) to visit the vendors and some new ones as well. There will be fresh vegetables, homemade baking, meat from our local farms and a few artisans. While you are there, enjoy the live music from Mason’s Apron.

The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, is presenting their Honours and Awards ceremony and invite the public to join them at 2:00pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Monday, September 25, 2023

The kick-off to the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville International Film Series starts with To Kill a Tiger on September 25. The movies for the following months are as follows: Carmen on October 30, Past Lives on November 27 and Driving Madeline on December 11. To purchase tickets contact Charles Mossman, charcz@yahoo.com (for 4:00pm passes) Sandra Burt, sburt@uwaterloo.ca (for 7:00pm passes). Rotary Club members thank Laurysen Kitchens for sponsoring this series.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

If you love to cook then the Stittsville Library is the place to be starting at 6:30pm. Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. There will be a focus on holiday cooking. Registration is required.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Stittsville Friendship Club is hosting their monthly luncheon from 12:00-3:00pm at the Stittsville Legion Hall. Enjoy a mouth-watering Luncheon prepared by Leatherworks Catering with entertainment by Billy Martin. Reserve now by contacting vivianhaley@hotmail.com or call 613-513-5050.

If you have events you wish to share with the residents of Stittsville and area, send us an email at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca and we will gladly add your event to our list.

