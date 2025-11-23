100th Regiment Historical Society is recruiting and YOU could be a part of our local history

(100th Regiment’s corps of drums participate in a reenactment at Fort George National Historic Site, Parks Canada November 4, 2025. Photo: provided)

Looking for a new hobby, fun activity, or to make new friends? Maybe visit historic sites around Ontario and Quebec? The 100th Regiment of Foot is recruiting — and YOU could be part of history. The 100th Regiment Historical Society preserves the memory, contributions, and achievements of the 100th Regiment in the defence and development of Canada through their research, historical interpretation and youth employment programs. Beginning in 2014, the Historical Interpretation Program is open to both members of the Society and the public.

The Regiment consists of volunteers who are split between two components. One represents the field musicians who played drums, fifes, and bugles and the other represents the various company soldiers who made up the regiment. Together they bring the regiment to life performing music and drill while dressed and equipped in a manner that accurately reflects the original unit as it would have appeared in garrison during the summer of 1814.

(In July, 2023, the Regiment practised their reenactments at the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park. Photo: Stittsville Central)

This recreated regiment participates regularly in local community events and also travels to national historic sites and special events around Ontario. The re-enactment group is mainly made up of students who share a passion for military history, and each year it is involved in a variety of public events in the Ottawa area. Members perform drills, period music, and even fire muskets in an effort to bring military history to life.

(A newspaper clipping from the Canadian Gazette in January, 1808)

Just like the regiment’s newspaper advertisement in January 1808, the 100th Regiment is once again seeking new recruits in the Ottawa area.

On November 29th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Tom Brown Arena in the upstairs hall (141 Bayview Station Road). This is an opportunity for us to get to know you, and for you to try some of what we do.

They are seeking members to fill their ranks as private soldiers and field musicians (snare drum, fife, and bugle). No previous military, musical, or interpretation experience needed. Regiment members will teach you. For musicians, it is an easy transition from flute to fife and brass to bugle. Victoria Bell of Stittsville is the music program officer for the reenactment group and is in charge of all aspects of the corps of drums. Currently, and over the years, many Stittsville residents have been members of the 100th Regiment of Foot. You may recall they held their reenactment practices in the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park in July 2023 (https://stittsvillecentral.ca/100th-regiment-of-foot-bring-history-alive-in-stittsville-park/).

There are two programs, one for youth and one for adults. Anyone can apply starting at 12-years old for musicians (Field Musicians: Youth ages 12–17 and Adults ages 18 and up) and 15-years of age for the infantry company (Privates: Youth ages 15–17 and Adults ages 18 and up).

Live history. Don’t just read about it. Call: (819) 209-0711 or Email: join@100thregiment.org to discover your local history.