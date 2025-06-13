A great fit for summer: The Tony Graham Youth workout pass

This summer, Ottawa’s youth have an exciting opportunity to stay active and healthy, thanks to the Tony Graham Youth Workout Pass. Now in its third year, this initiative is part of a ten-year partnership between Tony Graham Automotive Group and the City of Ottawa, aimed at investing in recreation programming for youth across our city.

What is the Tony Graham Youth Workout Pass?

The Tony Graham Youth Workout Pass offers a free weight and cardio-room membership to Ottawa youth aged 13 to 17. This pass is valid from July 2 to August 31, providing a fantastic chance for young residents to engage in physical activity during the summer months.

Eligibility and Requirements

To qualify for the pass, participants must:

Be a resident of Ottawa

Be between the ages of 13 and 17

Have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian

For participants aged 13 to 15, an orientation session is mandatory to ensure safe and effective use of the facilities. While youth aged 16 and 17 do not require an orientation session, it is highly recommended.

Participating Facilities

The program is available at various locations across Ottawa, including:

West Ottawa:

CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn

Kanata Leisure Centre and Wave Pool

Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven

Pinecrest Recreation Complex

Richcraft Recreation Complex-Kanata

Central Ottawa:

Champagne Fitness Centre

Jack Purcell Community Centre

Plant Recreation Centre

East Ottawa:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex-Orléans

François Dupuis Recreation Centre

Ray Friel Recreation Complex

St. Laurent Complex

South Ottawa:

Diane Deans Greenboro Community Centre

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre

Nepean Sportsplex

Walter Baker Sports Centre

How to Sign Up

Youth interested in the program can sign up for an orientation session during the month of June. It’s a great way to get familiar with the facilities and start the summer on a healthy note.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky and Instagram.