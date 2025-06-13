A great fit for summer: The Tony Graham Youth workout pass

This summer, Ottawa’s youth have an exciting opportunity to stay active and healthy, thanks to the Tony Graham Youth Workout Pass. Now in its third year, this initiative is part of a ten-year partnership between Tony Graham Automotive Group and the City of Ottawa, aimed at investing in recreation programming for youth across our city.
What is the Tony Graham Youth Workout Pass?
The Tony Graham Youth Workout Pass offers a free weight and cardio-room membership to Ottawa youth aged 13 to 17. This pass is valid from July 2 to August 31, providing a fantastic chance for young residents to engage in physical activity during the summer months.
Eligibility and Requirements
To qualify for the pass, participants must:
- Be a resident of Ottawa
- Be between the ages of 13 and 17
- Have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian
For participants aged 13 to 15, an orientation session is mandatory to ensure safe and effective use of the facilities. While youth aged 16 and 17 do not require an orientation session, it is highly recommended.
Participating Facilities
The program is available at various locations across Ottawa, including:
West Ottawa:
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn
- Kanata Leisure Centre and Wave Pool
- Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven
- Pinecrest Recreation Complex
- Richcraft Recreation Complex-Kanata
Central Ottawa:
- Champagne Fitness Centre
- Jack Purcell Community Centre
- Plant Recreation Centre
East Ottawa:
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex-Orléans
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre
- Ray Friel Recreation Complex
- St. Laurent Complex
South Ottawa:
- Diane Deans Greenboro Community Centre
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre
- Nepean Sportsplex
- Walter Baker Sports Centre
How to Sign Up
Youth interested in the program can sign up for an orientation session during the month of June. It’s a great way to get familiar with the facilities and start the summer on a healthy note.
For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky and Instagram.