Action, comedy and romance take the stage in The Heart of Robin Hood at Kanata Theatre

(Blending action, comedy, and a touch of romance, The Heart of Robin Hood arrives on the stage at Kanata Theatre from May 13-23, 2026 at the Ron Maslin Theatre. Photos: Kanata Theatre)

Kanata Theatre is set to bring adventure, humour, and heart to the stage with production of The Heart of Robin Hood, running May 13–23, 2026. The bold and imaginative retelling of the classic legend breathes new life into the familiar tale of Sherwood Forest, offering audiences a fresh perspective on one of folklore’s most enduring heroes.

In this version, the story begins where many Robin Hood tales leave off. Robin has become a weary outlaw, more interested in escaping his past than leading a rebellion. But when a courageous and determined young woman named Marion refuses to accept injustice, she challenges Robin to rediscover his purpose and listen to his heart. What unfolds is a fast-paced, high-energy journey filled with daring rescues, clever disguises, and a growing movement that proves one voice can spark real change.

Blending action, comedy, and a touch of romance, The Heart of Robin Hood is known for its theatrical creativity. Expect inventive staging, dynamic fight choreography, and moments of surprising magic that transport audiences straight into the heart of Sherwood Forest. It’s a story that balances swashbuckling fun with deeper themes of courage, leadership, and standing up for what is right.

The set is highly detailed and has a cast of 29:

Pierre – Jacob Dylan

– Jacob Dylan Aristocrat/Duke of York – Sanjiv Kalra

– Sanjiv Kalra Wife/Townsman – Jane Pick

– Jane Pick Little John – Andrew Michael McCarville

– Andrew Michael McCarville Robin Hood – Michael Hart

– Michael Hart Much – Baylen Purcell

– Baylen Purcell Will – Andrew Lemieux

– Andrew Lemieux Jethro – Matthew Conlin

– Matthew Conlin Sarah – Morgan Mowat

– Morgan Mowat Plug the Dog – Daria Bester

– Daria Bester Makepeace – Matthew Walker

– Matthew Walker Marion/Martin – Kiara Côté

– Kiara Côté Alice – Brooke Trealout

– Brooke Trealout Friar/Bishop – Paul Sheridan

– Paul Sheridan Prince John – Stavros Sakiadis

– Stavros Sakiadis Robert Summers/Greenman – Brian Derby

– Brian Derby Guy of Gisborne – Chris Cottrell

– Chris Cottrell Officer/Townspeople – Jack McCracken

– Jack McCracken Lord/Townswoman – Julie Heath

– Julie Heath Lady/Villager – Meredith Thatcher

– Meredith Thatcher Peasant/Villager – Yolande Akl

– Yolande Akl Priest – Brian McCullough

– Brian McCullough Soldiers/Townspeople – Yolande Akl, Dawn-Heather Ellis, Barb Friesen, Jessica Grass, Julie Heath, Amy Rawding, Ezangela Pedro Sala, Meredith Thatcher

This production, by David Farr and Directed by Josh Kemp marks an exciting addition to Kanata Theatre’s season, showcasing the talents of a dedicated cast and creative team from the local community. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Robin Hood or discovering the legend for the first time, this show offers something for theatre lovers, and anyone looking for an entertaining night out.

Join the adventure and discover where the true heart of a hero lies.

Performances run May 13 through May 23 at Kanata Theatre. Tickets are available now, and audiences are encouraged to book early for what promises to be a lively and memorable production. Warning: Play contains fight scenes and violent actions, parental discretion is advised.