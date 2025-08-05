Adult recreational hockey leagues are back in Ottawa

We may be in the midst of the summer heat, but hockey season is just around the corner. City Wide Sports is bringing back its adult recreational hockey leagues, offering a structured, inclusive and competitive way for players to stay on the ice and in the game. With weekly games, qualified officials and a strong focus on community, it’s a dependable, well-run league built for adults who still love to play.

The Tier 18-plus Women’s League and Tier 30-plus Men’s League return for a full season of non-contact, officiated hockey. Each league runs 20 sessions from Wednesday, October 8, 2025 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026, with Wednesday night games from 9 to 11:50 p.m.

The women’s league plays at McNabb Arena and the men’s league hits the ice at Walter Baker Sports Centre. There’s also a playoff season for qualifying teams.

These leagues are ideal for players who want consistent ice time, a supportive team environment and the chance to stay active in a fun setting that values fair play and sportsmanship. Teams can roster up to 15 players plus five spares. All participants must wear full equipment, including a CSA-approved helmet, and must be registered before hitting the ice.

Registration opens online Monday, August 14, with standard registration beginning Tuesday, August 15. The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 17. Team captains must contact City Wide Sports at cwshl@ottawa.ca before registering to set up their teams.

If you’re ready for structured hockey and a strong team atmosphere, now’s the time to get your roster in and hit the ice. The season starts soon.