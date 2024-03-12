Algonquin co-op student Eirini Katsika is welcomed to Stittsville Central

Here at Stittsville Central our mandate is to support local journalism and youth. As a result, we are pleased to welcome Eirini Katsika, an Algonquin College professional writing co-op student, to our team. Eirini will be with us for six weeks as she completes her program at Algonquin with her co-op placement as a final requirement.

Growing up in a very music-friendly house, Eirini’s mother introduced her to classical and opera music. Eirini says, “And yes, I still love classical music. It’s great for cooking. I also have an older brother who is obsessed with rock and metal music, so I did go through that phase.” With that in mind, through her Algonquin College program, she has co-written several music blogs with four of her classmates. She also has a background in professional writing, film director, and a range of customer service roles.

With her passion for literature and a love for the fantastical, Eirini is an aspiring writer who has been immersed in the world of words since the age of twelve. Currently on the cusp of graduating from the Professional Writing program at Algonquin College. Beyond academic pursuits, Eirini maintains a personal blog dedicated to discussing books and writing, and curates a captivating Bookstagram that serves as a platform to share her thoughts and her enduring love for literature.

“I eagerly anticipate embarking on the exciting journey of a writing career with Stittsville Central. Recognizing the immense learning opportunities and the chance to hone skills necessary for the real world, I view this experience as a crucial stepping stone,” shares Eirini.

Eirini will be writing and sharing local stories on Stittsville’s people, businesses, groups and events that are the foundation of our community. If you see Eirini out and about in the neighbourhood, do say hello and feel free to share any ideas for stories with her or send along an email at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca.

For five years, Stittsville Central has been proud to support the many young writers in the Algonquin College Media and Communications program. Through our collaboration with Algonquin College, we are able to provide an opportunity to students to fulfill their co-op placement requirements while providing an environment for students to hone their skills and gain some relevant work experience.