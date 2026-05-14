Alina Wang places third in Awesome Authors writing contest

The 2026 edition of the Awesome Authors Youth Writing Contest concluded on February 28, receiving a total of 337 submissions in English and French across three categories: short story, poetry, and comics. Judges Catherine Austen, Pierre‑Luc Bélanger, Amelinda Bérubé, Eric Péladeau, and Khaleefa Hamdan faced the rewarding challenge of selecting winning works from a remarkably talented pool of young writers, basing their decisions on quality, creativity, and expression.

Alina Wang who is 11 years old, placed third in her category of English Poetry for children ages 9 – 12. She submitted her poem, Spring Blossoms. Alina attends Stittsville Public School.

“Outstanding submissions this year, with plenty of thrilling fantasy, zany humour, moving drama, a few chills, and some sparks of love,” shared Catherine Austen, reflecting on her journey as a judge. “I’m amazed at the creativity and insight of these awesome authors, and I feel sad for everyone who doesn’t get to read all the entries”.

For 31 years, Ottawa Public Library has proudly organized this contest, highlighting the talent and creativity of enthusiastic young people. To mark this milestone, the Library introduced an important change by renaming the anthology of winning entries from Pot-Pourri to Carte-blanche. More than simply a new title, Carte-blanche reflects an invitation for youth to write freely on topics that spark their curiosity, imagination, and creativity.

“With literacy as one of our library’s core values, this contest is a terrific opportunity for youth in our community,” said Sarah Macintyre, OPL Division Manager, Client Services. “It reflects our commitment to inspiring a love of reading, writing, and learning. Every year, it is a pleasure to read the work of young local talents and discover their creativity, emotions, and unique perspectives.”