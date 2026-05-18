COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Spring has finally arrived and so are community news and City updates from Councillor Gower. Youth Ottawa is introducing an opportunity to join a Youth Municipal Election to run, campaign and vote while providing an opportunity for youth to become involved in the municipal democracy. The City’s tree planting program to increase our tree canopy begins this week – order a tree for your yard at the link below. Councillor Gower provides a summary from the May 14th Transit Committee meeting. Register for the Ottawa Public Health information session on May 25th at the Stittsville Library to cover Health Care Equity in Action. An Open House is being hosted by the Councillor on May 26th for the Stittsville North (W2) future neighbourhood. A Minor Zoning By-law Amendment and Site Plan Control application has been received by the City for 6250 Hazeldean Road. May 30th and 31st is Giveaway Weekend throughout the City of Ottawa. Should you require any assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Youth Ottawa’s Youth Municipal Election

By now you’ve probably heard that there is a municipal election this fall , where Ottawa residents will vote for school board trustees, councillors, and a mayor. But did you know that there is also a Youth Municipal Election?

For the first time ever, Youth Ottawa is inviting young people to run, campaign, and vote. Young people aged 15–25 can run to represent their ward and build a real campaign, supported by workshops and media training from August to October. Then there’s a vote in-person at Ottawa City Hall on October 24, during a full day of civic learning and youth networking.

This is a great initiative that gives young people hands-on experience with democracy, and helps encourage our next generation of civic leaders. I really want to encourage Stittsville youth to get involved. For more information: https://untapped.earth .

Spring 2026 tree planting update

Forestry Services’ spring caliper tree planting program begins this week and will run until mid-June, weather permitting. This includes tree planting in parks, at City facilities, and along streets through Forestry Services’ lifecycle tree planting programs as well as some projects for the Schoolyard Tree Planting Grant Program. Here’s a list of locations and tree species…

Where a tree planting is scheduled on City property adjacent to a residence, as part of our Trees in Trust Program, individual notifications will be provided to the resident in advance of planting. Residents should also expect to see utility locate flags and paint on the ground that should not be removed or mowed until planting has been completed.

To learn more about the City’s tree planting program and how to request a tree for your property, click here or call 3-1-1.

NOTEBOOK: Recap of Transit Committee on May 14, 2026

Restoring O-Train Line 1 capacity by mid-June

Bus fleet update, including new electric buses and an order of diesel 60-foot buses

Special Constable Community Visibility Team

Ridership and key performance indicators

Read the full recap…

Related:

MAY 25: Health Care Equity in Action

Join us in person to learn more about OPH services as well as their efforts to enhance health equity, diversity, and inclusion. This session is open to everyone and will offer a valuable opportunity for residents to learn more about how health equity and inclusion are being addressed at the local level. Registration & more info…

May 26: Stittsville North (W2) future neighbourhood open house

This drop-in event will include information on the area’s existing conditions, development opportunities and constraints, and preliminary concept plan options. It is an opportunity for the project team to share plans for the future of this community and for residents to ask questions and provide feedback. The neighbourhood is located immediately west of Timbermere, and north of Hazeldean Road. More info…

(Google Maps)

6250 Hazeldean Road: Minor Zoning By-law Amendment

The City of Ottawa has received a Minor Zoning By-law Amendment and Site Plan Control application for 6250 Hazeldean Road, where the Petro-Can gas station is located. The applicant is proposing to partially redevelop the site to add a single-storey restaurant and associated drive-through. More info…

Giveaway Weekend is back!

The City of Ottawa is on a mission to reduce waste by encouraging repair and reuse—and to support that, we’re bringing back Giveaway Weekend! Join the city-wide treasure hunt on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31. Place your gently used, unwanted items at the curb with our multilingual free sign and let someone else give them a second life. More info…