An inspiration to all – Tysen Lefebvre passes away

Words cannot express the incredible light that Tysen Lefebvre brought to so many lives. His family shared with our community that Tysen had passed away at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital surrounded by family on December 25. He was 25 years old. “Tysen was truly a miracle and a gift to everyone fortunate enough to cross his path,” the family shared.

Tysen was born with Pfeiffer Syndrome Type 2, a rare genetic condition that causes skull bones to fuse prematurely that also affects facial features and limbs. Tysen worked tirelessly to support the community, including a cause he began that was close to his heart – to raise over $1 million for Make-A-Wish Canada. It was on October 29, 2018, that Tysen’s Mission to a Million reached its $1 million dollar goal resulting in 100 children receiving their wishes through the Make-A-Wish Eastern Ontario Foundation. Many of these children had been inspired by Tysen and held their own fundraising campaigns or chose to help others.

(Tysen Lefebvre,15, used a special Kaye Trainer to assist him to play hockey for the Capital City Condors. Photo: Ottawa Citizen, 2016)

Tysen loved hockey and was an honorary member of the Capital City Condors – the club supports those with intellectual and/or physical disabilities to be able to play the sport. It was a proud time when the Condors did some research and discovered the Kaye Trainer, an aluminium apparatus that could possibly help people like Lefebvre skate. With modifications made by Precise Metafab, Tysen soon found himself laced up in skates and on the ice where he played with the Condors from 2015 to 2018. He had also been chosen as the Accessibility Ambassador for the Ottawa Senators.

Our own memory of Tysen was in 2018 when we had the honour to join him on the City of Ottawa float in Stittsville’s Parade of Lights. Councillor Gower had invited us to join him and his special guests Tysen Lefebvre and Jack Chan, along with Mayor Jim Watson. Tysen took special care to ensure that we all stayed on the float!

Local fundraising celebrity Tysen Lefebvre with Councillor Glen Gower on the City of Ottawa float. Mayor Jim Watson, local Special Olympian Jack Fan and Councillor Glen Gower on the City of Ottawa float.

Over the years of Tysen’s life, he received many awards including: in 2015 Ontario Junior Citizen Award from Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell; the Mayor’s City Builder Award in 2016; Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers on March 20, 2017; in 2016 the Stittsville Youth Citizen of the Year Award; the CTV Ottawa’s Amazing Person of the Year Award in 2015; and, he appeared on the front cover of the Canadian Living Magazine in October, 2015 for winning the Me to We contest for his Mission to a Million fundraising.

It was in November of 2012 when Tysen was sent to Los Angeles for his own wish to meet Adam Sandler, who inspired his Mission to a Million. Tysen had such a great time with the actor/producer that he wanted other kids to feel the joy he did that day and to pay it forward. Tysen’s Mission to a Million was created with Tysen on his way to raising one million dollars and adopting 100 wishes. You can also look back at Tysen’s own words in Stittsville Central’s article from March 2015 in which he shares how he was supported in his Mission from so many from the Stittsville and area – https://stittsvillecentral.ca/how-meeting-adam-sandler-inspired-tysen-lefebvre-to-raise-1-million/.

In a facebook post, his family shared: “Tysen lived boldly, beautifully and courageously, facing each challenge with bravery and determination”. “He moved mountains to achieve the extraordinary, dedicating his life to becoming a powerful voice for others and improving lives in the biggest ways possible. He would want the community to continue to make wishes come true, fight for accessibility, celebrate life with purpose, and just be kind to each other.”

Tysen always wanted everyone around him to have fun, so as Tysen and his Mom would say, “LGHSF” (Let’s Go Have Some Fun).” He always wanted this to go viral, so let’s do it: #LGHSF!

A community-wide celebration of life for Tysen will be held in the coming weeks. The family asks that people consider donating to one of his favourite causes: Make-A-Wish Canada, Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Capital City Condors.

For those who wish to leave a memory of Tysen visit: https://colefuneralservices.com/tribute/details/10062/Tysen-Lefebvre/obituary.html.

Tysen will be missed by many and his legacy of compassion will live on.