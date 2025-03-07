Applications for Ottawa civic events funding are now being accepted

The Civic Events Funding for community funding is now open for applications. The funding is used to deliver family-friendly events in local Ottawa communities and priority neighbourhoods that promote neighbours meeting neighbours in their local, geographic community.

The activities or events should:

Include multiple activities and attractions designed to appeal to residents of a specific priority neighbourhood or priority populations

Promote community well-being by welcoming all community members or priority groups

Promote equity and inclusion

Civic Events Funding prioritizes events that are directed towards the priority populations specified in the Community Funding Framework Policy Statement, including Francophones, immigrants, Indigenous Peoples, 2SLGBTQQIA+ community members, older adults, people living in poverty, people with disabilities, racialized people, rural residents, women, and youth. Priority neighbourhoods, as defined by the Neighbourhood Equity Index, are also a priority.

Information sessions will be hosted to outline the process to apply for Civic Events Funding, as follows:

English session: Wednesday March 12, 2025, from 10:00 to 11:00am – Click here to register

French session: Wednesday March 12, 2025, from 2:30 to 3:30pm – Cliquez ici pour participer

For more information and to apply, please visit Ottawa.ca.

Deadline for application: Wednesday April 2, 2025, at 4:00 pm

Funding available: $50,000

Maximum funding per agency: $3,000

Applicants are advised of the results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

All applications will be assessed through an allocation process. An applicant’s success in obtaining funding depends on the allocation committee’s final evaluation and the funding available in the envelope. Should you have any questions about the application or allocation process, please contact Cinthia Pagé at cinthia.page@ottawa.ca.