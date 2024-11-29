Applications now open for the Ontario Seniors Community Grant Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-26 Ontario Seniors Community Grant Program which supports local community groups and not-for-profit organizations to deliver programs and learning opportunities for Ontarians aged 55+.

“Our government is committed to improving the well-being of Ontario’s seniors by providing learning opportunities and social and physical activities in their communities,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “That’s why we’re proud to support the Seniors Community Grant Program, which gives so many people the opportunity to learn new skills, socialize and take part in community life.”

Every year, the Ontario government provides hundreds of Seniors Community Grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 for projects that help older adults live independently, ensure their safety and security, connect them to their community, and help them achieve greater financial security and social connections.

The 2025-26 Seniors Community Grants Program will focus on the following three key priority areas:

Providing opportunities for older adults to stay active and connected in their communities, such as weekly physical activities and social engagements.

Developing technology and digital solutions to support seniors’ social engagement and access to programs and services.

Increasing access to information and supports for health prevention and promotion.

Eligible organizations must apply online through Transfer Payment Ontario until January 16, 2025.

Since 2018, the government has invested over $34 million in the Seniors Community Grants Program, supporting over 1,800 grassroots projects that help seniors stay socially and physically active in their communities.