Atlético expands its soccer program with École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais

Atlético Ottawa and École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais are proud to announce a new phase of their collaboration, reaffirming their commitment to youth soccer development and the growth of Francophone athletic talent in the nation’s capital.

Building on the success of the pilot project (that we shared with residents) launched in June 2025 for Grade 9 and 10 students enrolled in the soccer sports-study program, the initiative will now expand to students from Grades 7 through 12 in order to inspire and support the next generation of athletes.

This expansion will give even more young players access to a professional training environment, high-performance coaching, and a pathway designed to support their success both on the field and in the classroom.

“This partnership represents much more than just a soccer program for Atlético Ottawa,” said Max Rosen, Director of Business Development at Atlético Ottawa. “It is a concrete opportunity to invest in the youth of West Ottawa, continue growing the sport within the Francophone community, and provide Paul-Desmarais students with a professional environment that allows them to dream big. We want to create a pathway where young people can develop both as athletes and as individuals, while gaining access to high-level resources and experiences right here in their own community. Seeing this project continue to grow is a great source of pride for our organization.”

Rosen added: “This program gives students access to the expertise of Atlético Ottawa coaches, personalized guidance, high-level programming, immersive experiences alongside professional players, and meaningful exposure within professional soccer networks.”

The objective remains to create pathways for potential talent identification through Atlético Ottawa, Atlético de Madrid, and other Canadian Premier League (CPL) partners. The program aims to provide young players with a genuine opportunity to stand out and be recognized, while introducing them to the professional standards of the sport.

“The renewal of this partnership with Atlético reflects our commitment to providing students at École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais with an environment where academic excellence and athletic development reinforce one another,” said Nya Njeuga, Superintendent of Education at the CECCE. “The soccer sports-study program represents much more than training on the field; it helps shape engaged, resilient young people who are determined to challenge themselves and reach their full potential. We are proud to continue this meaningful collaboration in support of the success and well-being of the next generation.”

“We are very proud to continue and strengthen this collaboration with Atlético Ottawa,” added Mathieu Gagné, Principal of École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais. “This partnership provides our students with an exceptional educational and athletic experience where passion, discipline, and perseverance truly come to life. By creating meaningful connections between academic learning and high-performance sport, we are offering our youth a stimulating environment that nurtures their engagement, well-being, and aspirations.”

Last year, as part of the pilot project, Grade 9 and 10 students benefited from a 20-week program led by an Atlético Ottawa coach, professional equipment, visits from players and coaches who shared their experiences and pathways to the professional level, a co-branded jersey representing both organizations, and an enhanced matchday experience during the “Franco-Ontarian Celebration” in September 2025.

The second phase of the project will offer:

Grades 7-8: Individualized sessions integrated within the Paul Desmarais multi-sport program.

Individualized sessions integrated within the Paul Desmarais multi-sport program. Grades 9-10: A tailored 30-week program, expanding from the current 20-week structure for the 2026–27 school year.

A tailored 30-week program, expanding from the current 20-week structure for the 2026–27 school year. Grades 11-12: An introductory 20-week program.

With an agreement in place through 2029, Atlético Ottawa and École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais aim to continue enhancing and expanding the program year after year, while establishing a strong foundation for the implementation of Phase 3.0 and creating a lasting legacy within the soccer landscape of the Ottawa region.

ABOUT ATLÉTICO OTTAWA

Atlético Ottawa is a professional soccer club in the Nation’s Capital, founded in 2019 and competing in the Canadian Premier League since 2020. Owned by Club Atlético de Madrid of La Liga, the local team plays its home matches at TD Place, in the heart of Ottawa’s Lansdowne entertainment district.

The classical and ambitious Atlético joined historic and progressive Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League. A club from Madrid, the Spanish Capital, one which relishes the responsibility of developing and promoting youth; and Ottawa, our Nation’s Capital, in a league that was built to create opportunities for young Canadian players. It’s harmony in duality to create unity among the local soccer community. This is Atlético Ottawa.

HONORS

Canadian Premier League Regular Season Champions, CPL Shield (2022)

Canadian Premier League Business Awards: Club of the Year (2023)

Canadian Premier League Champions, North Star Cup (2025)

ABOUT CECCE

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) is Canada’s largest network of French-language schools outside Québec, with more than 30,500 students attending 46 elementary schools, 15 high schools, a virtual learning academy (AAV), a network of nature classes and an adult school. As a leader in a diverse, inclusive and vibrant francophone school community, the CECCE is recognized for the excellence of its transformed pedagogy and the caring nature of its schools.