As temperatures continue to rise – serious danger to pets left in cars

After another cold winter, the recent heat is a welcome change. However, with more hot and sunny days on the horizon, the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) is reminding pet owners that high temperatures pose a great danger to pets left alone in cars.

“Dogs die in hot cars,” said Bruce Roney, OHS President & CEO. “Temperatures in vehicles rise extremely quickly — even with windows open. Pets can overheat, leading to brain damage and even death.”

If you see an animal alone in a vehicle with the owner nowhere in sight, dial 911. Signs of heatstroke in dogs include:

Rapid heartbeat

Heavy panting

Lethargy

Lack of coordination

Weakness or muscle tremors

Unconsciousness

Glazed eyes

Convulsions

“High temperatures can quickly kill an animal left alone in a car,” said Roney. “If you’re running an errand, leave your pet at home. Don’t take the risk. It’s a choice that could make the difference between life and death for your best friend.”

The OHS has also released a video PSA reminding the community to protect dogs from hot cars.