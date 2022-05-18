As temperatures continue to rise – serious danger to pets left in cars

After another cold winter, the recent heat is a welcome change. However, with more hot and sunny days on the horizon, the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) is reminding pet owners that high temperatures pose a great danger to pets left alone in cars.
“Dogs die in hot cars,” said Bruce Roney, OHS President & CEO. “Temperatures in vehicles rise extremely quickly — even with windows open. Pets can overheat, leading to brain damage and even death.”
If you see an animal alone in a vehicle with the owner nowhere in sight, dial 911. Signs of heatstroke in dogs include:
- Rapid heartbeat
- Heavy panting
- Lethargy
- Lack of coordination
- Weakness or muscle tremors
- Unconsciousness
- Glazed eyes
- Convulsions
“High temperatures can quickly kill an animal left alone in a car,” said Roney. “If you’re running an errand, leave your pet at home. Don’t take the risk. It’s a choice that could make the difference between life and death for your best friend.”
The OHS has also released a video PSA reminding the community to protect dogs from hot cars.
