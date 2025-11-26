Bill 68 and the proposed conservation authority amalgamation – statement from the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

There is much controversy regarding the consolidation of 36 conservation authorities down to seven by the Province to create the Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency (OPCA). In our region, the Province proposes to amalgamate five Conservation Authorities (Mississippi, Rideau, Cataraqui, Raisin Region and South Nation) to form the St. Lawrence Regional Conservation Authority.

These conservation authorities have been responsible in managing flood risks, regulating urban development and protecting our sensitive ecosystems for each individual region that have stood the test of time. This proposed amalgamation seems to have a primary intention of speeding up the construction of homes and other local infrastructure projects within the watershed areas, (these consolidations are intended to build on the earlier legislative changes, including the More Homes Built Faster Act) while removing local management for each region.

(A map of the newly proposed Regional Conservation Authourities. Map: Province of Ontario)

According to the Province, the OPCA is anticipated to provide province-wide leadership and coordination for watershed management, including setting performance standards, developing a centralized digital permitting platform and overseeing the seven new regional authorities. It is intended to promote greater consistency and transparency in issuing permits, improve coordination among regions while facilitating access to shared technical resources such as flood-risk mapping and data management systems.

The province has posted a 45-day consultation notice on the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO), inviting reviews and comments on the regional boundaries and the proposed geographical jurisdiction of each regional authority. The commenting deadline is December 22, 2025. The proposed changes would not be fully implemented until after the 2026 election with current conservation authorities maintaining the status quo.

(Map of the newly proposed St. Lawrence Regional Conservation Authority. Map: Province of Ontario)

The Statement released from the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority:

The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) proposes to consolidate Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) with four other CAs to form the St. Lawrence Regional Conservation Authority, an area over 18,500 km2 and 46 municipalities. The province is also proposing to establish a new provincial Agency to oversee the activities of the regional conservation authority with the powers to direct regional strategic planning, and financial and operational matters.

The eleven municipalities that sit on MVCA’s Board of Directors would fund the new region and help fund the new provincial Agency. No details have been provided regarding how local municipalities would retain meaningful oversight of the new regional authority and control increases to municipal levies. Currently, municipalities fund ~68% of MVCA’s annual operating budget compared to a combined provincial and federal contribution of 5%.

Since 2020, over $3 million of local municipal dollars have been invested in the eleven dams and six conservation areas owned or managed by MVCA. MVCA was able to secure an additional $1.38 million in grants to help implement those capital works. Currently, MVCA is undertaking final design of a $6 million replacement of the Kashwakamak Lake Dam for which it is receiving a 40% grant from the federal government.

MVCA was established in 1968 when the municipalities of the Mississippi and Carp river watersheds agreed to work together to address aging dams, manage natural hazards, and enhance land conservation. For over 50 years MVCA has established and maintained conservation areas; built, maintained, and operated dams; provided water data and flood warnings to landowners; and provided local stewardship programs and outdoor education to generations of students. MVCA is managed by local elected leaders, is located in the watershed, and supports the activities of community partners.

The province’s proposed new CA boundaries can be viewed on the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO) website at www.ero.ontario.ca (posting 025-1257). The province is seeking feedback on its proposal. Feedback can be submitted on the ERO website. The commenting period ends December 22, 2025.

MVCA staff will be engaging with board members to prepare its submission to the Ministry and would appreciate receiving any comments submitted to the province to help inform those discussions.