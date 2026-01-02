Blue and black bin recycling now managed by Circular Materials  

Responsibility for residential blue and black bin collection and processing was transferred to Circular Materials on January 1, 2026. Their contractor, Miller Waste will be collecting your blue and black bins starting January 1st. This transition is due to regulations from the Government of Ontario.

The City continues to manage garbage, green bin and leaf and yard waste collection.

Collection calendar

The collection schedule for blue and black bins, garbage and leaf and yard waste is not changing.

We are aware of a schedule discrepancy between the City’s collection calendar and the Circular Materials app affecting some parts of the city. The City’s collection calendar reflects the correct schedule. Circular Materials is working to correct the calendar in their app as soon as possible.



You can view your City of Ottawa collection calendar, which includes green bin and garbage collection, and Circular Materials’ recycling collection information as well and sign up for reminders at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

You can now recycle even more

As part of this new recycling system, you can now recycle more as seen on the above graphic, including:

Tubes such as toothpaste tubes, deodorant and hand cream tubes.

such as toothpaste tubes, deodorant and hand cream tubes. Flexible plastic packaging such as plastic bags, chip bags and bubble wrap.

such as plastic bags, chip bags and bubble wrap. Foam packaging such as meat trays, takeout containers and cups.

For more information about the new recycling system including a full list of items that can be recycled visit the Circular Materials website.

What to expect for curbside blue and black bin collection

Your blue and black bins will be collected on the same day, on alternate weeks as usual.

Put your bins out by 7:00am on your collection day. Collection might be at a different time than you’re used to.

No new bins are required. Continue to use your existing standard sized blue and black bin.

Who to contact about recycling

Contact Miller Waste directly at 1-888-852-2374 or by email at area2@millerwaste.ca for questions related to:

Recycling bins

Missed collections

What you can recycle

For any other recycling related questions, contact Circular Materials at 1-877-667-2626 or by email customerservice@circularmaterials.ca.

Garbage, green bin and leaf and yard waste

The City continues to manage garbage, green bin and leaf and yard waste collection. You can continue to contact the City for garbage and organic waste collection services, such as a missed collection.

Stay up to date

You can stay up to date on your waste collection by downloading the free Ottawa Collection Calendar app or signing up for email or phone reminders at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar, following us on social media or subscribing to the City news or Waste Plan newsletters.

The City of Ottawa’s Waste Explorer will continue to list recycling materials. When in doubt, search at ottawa.ca/WasteExplorer.