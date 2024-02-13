Businesses and residents donate generously to Stittsville Lions Club fundraising activities

Each year the Stittsville Lions Club members hold an annual fundraiser with donations going to the Stittsville Food Bank. It was thanks to Stittsville businesses and residents during the 2023 fundraising campaign that enabled the Stittsville Lions Club to make a generous donation to the Stittsville Food Bank on February 2, 2024. The annual fundraiser is the Lions’ largest and most important fundraiser throughout the year. This year, Lions members Bob Lewis, Heather & John Chilvers and Beth Lewis were able to donate $8,500.00 to the Stittsville Food Bank. As has been the Lions custom for years, to celebrate and thank those who donate to the annual fundraiser, a sign is raised in Village Square Park with the name of each business or individual who has donated.

(Stittsville Lions Club members, (l-r), Bob Lewis, Heather Chilvers, John Chilvers, presented a $8,500.00 cheque from their annual fundraiser to Theresa Qadri, Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank. In the photo below, Beth Lewis, replaces Bob Lewis. Photo: provided)

But the donations didn’t stop there. On the same day, the Lions presented a donation for $3,400.00 to Theresa Qadri, Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank. The donations were collected from residents along the route of Stittsville’s Parade of Lights held in December, 2023. This monetary donation is over and above the food donations collected along the parade route.

These donations could not have occurred without the support of Stittsville residents and business owners. The Stittsville Lions are extremely appreciative of the community support they receive.

If you want to discover more about the Stittsville Lions and how you can become involved, visit their website or send an email to: info@stittsvillelions.com.