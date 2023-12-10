California artist shares his artwork with Stittsville’s #HUM_Microgallery

(Lynda Cronin introduces the fascinating artwork of California’s Peter Wallis at her #HUM_microgallery located at 121 Westridge Drive in Stittsville. Photo: Lynda Cronin)

Lynda Cronin introduced Stittsville to Ottawa’s first #Hum_microgallery in April, 2022 and since then has introduced a number of small contemporary artworks that are located in an accessible public space in an outdoor setting. A new mico art display was installed this past week by Peter Wallis entitled, Architect of Memory, Gouache, 2023.

Lynda told us, “Peter Wallis has sent his artwork all the way from California! It resembles an old fashioned theatre where the imagination can soar, a retelling of a childhood play with all its memories reshaped and reimagined.”

“This theater is an investigation of the architecture of memory. I am interested in how our memories change over time as we recall, revisit, reshape, and reimagine the moments and stories in our lives. This work is a retelling of a play I saw as a child. The characters come together from different periods of time to create this scene,” shared about his display.

We dropped by to take in the display and it certainly evoked childhood memories of performing in many creative school plays.

Peter Wallis is an interdisciplinary artist based out of Fremont, California. He has worked with students throughout the country, teaching visual arts at independent schools and nonprofit arts organizations. Peter’s BFA study in Illustration was obtained at the Maine College of Art in Portland, Maine.

Peter earned his MFA from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont with a focus on Printmaking, Graphic Novels, and Peace Studies. Peter sees arts education as a catalyst for meaningful change in the world. This past year he has exhibited works that represent memory as landscapes and can be followed on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petersleeves/.

To view and experience the #Hum_Microgallery, take a drive or walk over to 121 Westridge Drive.