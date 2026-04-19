Canada Summer Jobs to bring in 100,000 work opportunities for Canadian youth

In need of a summer job? As the school year winds to an end, it’s time for students to be looking for employment opportunities. Whether it’s to support yourself between school terms or gain meaningful work experience, a summer job can be crucial to student success. On Monday, April 20, 2026, the Canada Summer Jobs program will be posting 100,000 work opportunities for Canadian youth aged 15-30 on the Job Bank.

Canada Summer Jobs makes it possible for young Canadians to connect with employers every year by subsidizing the wages of summer students. This gives businesses the support they need to thrive while increasing the job market, which is crucial for Canada right now.

Currently, Canada is experiencing one of the highest youth unemployment rates. Among youth aged 15 to 24, the unemployment rate stood at 13.8% in March 2026. Not far from the peak of youth unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, which was 14.2%. Many students around the country are finding themselves applying for jobs endlessly with little to show for it, leaving them feeling disheartened or unmotivated about their futures.

However, Canada Summer Jobs is working to get the youth hired. In 2025, over 75,000 jobs were created through the program. In 2026, they are creating over 100,000. Jobs funded through the program will start as early as April 20, 2026 and run until August 29, 2026 at the latest. If you are a Canadian aged 15-30 in need of summer job, you can search and apply for one through the Job Bank. Make sure to check in on April 20 when Canada Summer Jobs adds in thousands of work opportunities! Employers who are looking to receive funding can apply in September 2026 for the summer of 2027. Let’s get our Canadian youth to work!