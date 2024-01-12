Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind celebrates 40 years – rewarding opportunity to home a future guide dog

On January 12th, 2024, an important anniversary was celebrated by Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind (CGDB). This service organization celebrates 40 years of providing qualified guide dogs to those who are visually impaired or blind by matching Canadians with their new best friend. CGDB currently supports more than 250 guide dog teams throughout Canada. Clients receive customized instruction with their new guide dogs at an in-residence training program in Manotick. CGDB will be celebrating this incredible milestone throughout the year and look forward to your participation.

As with any service organization, volunteers are always relied on to assist with the success of programs and events. The CGDB is no exception.

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind is looking for volunteer puppy raisers in Ottawa and area who can help raise and socialize future guide dogs in their homes.

Puppy Walkers, as they are known, are foster families who volunteer to take a young puppy into their home for 12-18 months, and provide them with basic obedience training, exposure to different environments, and lots of love and attention. This is a rewarding and fulfilling opportunity that will make a difference in the lives of people experiencing vision loss.

Volunteers are currently needed to provide homes for Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind’s upcoming litters of puppies. By volunteering as a Puppy Walker, you will not only help a puppy grow into a confident and well-behaved guide dog, but also support a fellow Canadian who is waiting for their new companion and mobility aid.

Puppy Walkers often work full-time, and some are even post-secondary students. As puppies get older, they can accompany volunteers to their workplace or classroom, as well as on errands and visits to local businesses. ‘Guide Dog in Training’ jackets are provided for the puppy to wear in public. Real world experiences are essential to raising well-adjusted guide dogs, and Puppy Walkers are encouraged to take the puppy everywhere they go.

Food, toys, supplies, and veterinary expenses are provided for, as well. You’ll also receive expert guidance and training sessions from staff at Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind. All you need to provide is a safe and loving home, and a commitment to help a puppy reach its full potential.

(A young litter of pups who will need their ‘Puppy Walker’ soon.)

The most difficult part of the journey is giving up the puppy when it is time to enter formal guide dog training, so it is important that volunteers enter the program with the mindset of doing something that benefits their community and provides freedom and mobility to an individual in need of assistance.

If you are interested in celebrating CGDB’s 40 years, become a Puppy Walker. You can sign up for one of the upcoming monthly information sessions at www.guidedogs.ca/puppy-walking/.

About Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind: Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind was established as a registered charity in 1984. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind provides professionally trained guide dogs to Canadians who are visually impaired from coast to coast.To learn more about Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind visit www.guidedogs.ca or phone 613-692-7777