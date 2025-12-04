Celebrating environmental hero Sri Saalumarada Thimmakka — Stittsville students shine a light on a global inspiration

(Anika Vishwanath and Shreejanya Sharma are youth champions for the environment and on November 1, 2025 celebrated the life of Sri Saalumarada Thimmakka at the annual Kannada Rajyotsava celebration hosted by the Kannada Sangha of Ottawa at Sacred Heart High School. Photos: provided)

Two young students from Stittsville took centre stage at the Kannada Sangha of Ottawa’s annual Kannada Rajyotsava celebration on November 1st, held at Sacred Heart Catholic High School. Their presentation paid tribute to one of the world’s most extraordinary environmental champions — Sri Saalumarada Thimmakka, affectionately known as the “Mother of Trees.”

(Sri Saalumarada Thimmakka, affectionately known as the ‘Mother of Trees’ passed away on November 14, 2025 at the age of 114.)

The event drew a large gathering from the growing Kannada community in Stittsville and across Ottawa, with Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower attending as a special guest. The students’ work sparked conversations about environmental stewardship, multicultural engagement, and how communities across Ottawa can honour global environmental heroes.

A Life Rooted in Service

Thimmakka, who passed away on November 14, 2025 at the age of 114, began her journey in rural Karnataka, India. Despite having no formal education and working for decades as a labourer in a stone quarry, she committed herself to nurturing life in the most profound way — by planting and caring for thousands of trees.

Together with her husband, she planted rows of banyan saplings during monsoon seasons and carried water for kilometres during dry months to keep them alive. Their dedication resulted in over 8,000 thriving trees, a legacy that continues to benefit generations. Her achievements earned global recognition, including India’s highest national awards such as Padma Shri (akin to Order of Canada here), and the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award, and a place on the BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women list.

Stittsville Students Share Their Story

At the Stittsville event, Grade 8 student Shreejanya Sharma from Sacred Heart and Grade 7 student Anika Vishwanath from Earl of March brought Thimmakka’s remarkable story to life through a poster presentation, artwork, and personal reflections.

Shreejanya shared, “Researching and writing about Saalumarada Thimmakka was an incredibly inspiring experience for me which reminds us that even though we as humans are advancing, there is still nature around us which we need to protect and nurture.” “I was astonished to learn that Saalumarada Thimmakka continued advocating for the environment until her death, even though at the time she was 114 years old!” “While researching with Anika, we also found that her influence had reached worldwide, from a woman in a small village in India to a global environmentalist around the world, inspiring countless people worldwide. Many travelled long distances to meet her. Sri. Saalumarada Thimmakka’s story shows that no matter who you are or where you come from, you can always make a lasting impact if you set your mind to it, no matter what.”

Anika added, “Researching Saalumarada Thimmakka’s story was very inspiring for me. I learned about her dedication of planting over 8,000 trees, despite facing many challenges in her life. Reading about her work made me realize how one person’s efforts can make a huge difference for the environment. Her story motivates me to think about how I can contribute to protect our planet even in small ways.”

Anika continued, “Presenting at the KSO exhibition event was a very new and exciting experience for me. Sharing Saalumarada Thimmaka’s inspiring story to people who are excited to hear it, was one of the great things about the experience. The people at the event were so interested in hearing me speak about Saalumarada Thimmakka, I felt a genuine inspiration to share her impactful story.”

“I hope that sharing her legacy of planting thousands of trees has inspired others to consider their own contributions to environmental conservation. It was an honor and a privilege to share her story and be part of the event.”

The enthusiasm and thoughtful analysis of these two young students highlighted how cultural heritage and environmental responsibility can inspire today’s youth.

Strengthening Community Roots in Stittsville

The presentation was part of a broader effort by Kannada Sangha of Ottawa to encourage cultural connection, community participation, and environmental learning. With many Kannada families now calling Stittsville home, the event showcased the vibrancy and contributions of this growing community.

A Call for Local Recognition

Given Thimmakka’s global influence and the inspiration she continues to offer to children in our own neighbourhoods, community members are hopeful that the City of Ottawa may consider naming a park or planting a commemorative tree in Stittsville in her honour.

Such a gesture would:

symbolize Ottawa’s commitment to environmental stewardship,

celebrate the multicultural communities that enrich our city, and

inspire future generations — just as Thimmakka inspired Shreejanya and Anika.

An Inspiration Across Continents

Sri Saalumarada Thimmakka’s life proves that protecting nature requires not wealth or power, but dedication and compassion. Her story continues to resonate globally—and now, through the efforts of Stittsville students, it resonates here at home.