City survey: how do you want to access park accessibility information?

Do you choose and look for City parks that have accessible features, including playground structures that make play more inclusive and accessible for everyone? The City wants to hear from you on their “Public Information about Accessibility Features in Parks” survey on Engage.ottawa.ca before the deadline, Thursday, March 6.

The short survey consists of four questions to find out what accessible features you would like to know about when visiting or choosing a City park location. In addition, it also asks how you would like to access this information.

Your feedback will help develop options for providing residents information related to accessibility features in new and existing parks. In recent years, the City has included many accessible enhancements to its park playgrounds to ensure all children have access to fun and play.

For more information on City of Ottawa parks, please visit ottawa.ca.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.