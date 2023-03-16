(The Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society can always be counted on to ‘Clean Stittsville’ and have done so for many years.)

Spring is right around the corner, and as the snow begins to melt and the flowers start to bloom, we are met with a problem. Garbage. As the snow disappears, we are shown a whole winter’s worth of litter and debris cluttering our communities. But what can be done?

Registration for the Spring Cleaning the Capital Campaign opens on March 15th. Registration can be done through the online registration form or by calling 3-1-1. Displayed on the Cleaning the Capital webpage is an interactive map showing all the project locations, including areas in Stittsville. Clean-up kits will be available to registrants at 10 different City of Ottawa facilities. Kits contain Nitrile gloves, garbage bags, and recycling bags. Check out the webpage for more information about the campaign, answers to your questions, and where to pick up your clean-up kits.

Spring Cleaning the Capital Campaign not only promotes community pride but is an excellent way for high school students to complete some community involvement hours. Spring Cleaning the Capital isn’t a solo mission, it is all about working as a team to clean our communities. It could be friends from school, coworkers at your job, or even people from your community centre. Gather your project team and register today.

Key dates for the Spring Cleaning the Capital campaign:

Wednesday, March 15: Registration opens

Saturday, April 15 to Wednesday, May 31: Spring Cleaning the Capital campaign

Saturday, April 22: Earth Day 2023

Monday, May 1: Registration closes

Thursday, June 15: Deadline to submit your online clean-up report

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Spring Cleaning the Capital Campaign. They have estimated that over the past 30 years, 1.4 million volunteers have removed one million kilograms of waste from our communities. Let’s keep that number growing. Take pride in your community and register today.

More information, and the online registration form, can be found at ottawa.ca/clean