COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

(On Saturday, May 20th, Councillor Glen Gower presented a certificate of welcome to Robert and Melinda Assaf on the opening of their new business Kardish Health Food Centre to Stittsville. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Councillor Gower keeps residents updated with the provision of his weekly community notes. This week he covers a wide variety of news from the Planning & Housing Committee; clean-up status after the ice storm; OC Transpo; a new program for youth in Stittsville; our 911 services; the city’s Anti-Racism Strategy; the Councillor’s upcoming family bike ride; the city’s Official Plan and the affect of Bill 23; the Stittsville Multicultural Festival; and, if you have any concerns or comments to share with the Councillor get in touch through his contact information provided below.

Update on 5618 Hazeldean Road

Let’s start with an update from Planning & Housing Committee last week, for thezoning of phase 1 of Minto’s Abbott’s Run community at 5618 Hazeldean Road. The committee unanimously supported my motion to send the file back to staff, and bring back a new report incorporates 0.5 hectares for commercial. Thanks to the many residents who wrote to the committee in support of my motion – it’s greatly appreciated. Read more here…

Tree & branch clean-up continues

City crews have made significant progress over the past couple of weeks, including a blitz last Tuesday with 130 staff and contractors deployed. Debris that was too large to be collected was catalogued and crews will return later with the appropriate equipment to remove or chip that debris. Collection of smaller debris piles continues through regular green bin collection, and additional leaf and yard waste pick ups. At this point there is no need to contact us or call 3-1-1 – we just ask for your patience as crews continue their work. Read more here…

Transit Job Fair & Roadshow

OC Transpo has hundreds of openings for new staff members, including bus operators, customer service representatives, special constables, garage supervisors and licensed mechanics. All positions offer excellent benefits for you and your family, a comprehensive pension plan, and career growth opportunities. Check out this week’s Roadshows and Saturday’s Job Fair. More info here…

NEW Program for youth ages 11-14

A summer program in Stittsville running from July 3 – August 25. youth ages 11 to 14 to collaborate with staff in establishing their own schedule and activities for the week. Each day must consist of a sport, life skill, leadership skill and a team building activity. More info here…

Committee receives update on public safety and 9-1-1 services

Calls to 9-1-1 have increased steadily since 2020, with the Ottawa Police Service now handling approximately 350,000 calls a year, or an average of 955 per day in 2022. The City is working with the Ottawa Police Services Board and key stakeholders to ensure Ottawa’s 9-1-1 service continues to meet residents’ needs, including ongoing work to implement Next Generation 9-1-1 – a new digital system that will eventually allow residents to send real-time text messages, photos and videos to 9-1-1 operators. More info here…

City of Ottawa launches its Anti-Racism Strategy

The City of Ottawa officially launched its first phase of the five-year implementation plan of its first Anti-Racism Strategy – acknowledging the negative impacts of colonialism and racism in Canada. More info here…

May 28: Mission to Mars family bike ride

Join us on Sunday, May 28 for Mission to Mars, a family bike ride on the Trans Canada Trail. We’ll depart from Village Square Park and travel west along the Trans Canada Trail, following the new planetary signage all the way to Mars. We’ll ride at a leisurely pace, and everyone is encouraged to wear a safe costume and decorate their bikes. The cyclists with the best costume and decorations will win a prize! Click here for details & registration…

June 8: Protecting our wetlands

Bill 23 and provincial amendments to our city’s New Official Plan means natural areas near Stittsville like the Goulbourn wetlands may be threatened by development. Changes to how wetlands are evaluated and protected are leaving many of our favourite greenspaces at risk. Please join us on June 8 to discuss these changes and how residents can take action. Info & registration…

JUNE 17: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re less than a month away from the second edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival! If you are a Stittsville resident and want to learn more about your vibrant and diverse community, you won’t want to miss this event! Enjoy a day of discoveries and learning, and allow yourself to be transported to different cultures that make Stittsville so unique! Saturday, June 17 from 12pm-4pm at Village Square Park. More info…

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower