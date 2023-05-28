COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, the Councillor invites all residents to his upcoming Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival at Village Square Park on June 17 with entertainment and exhibits for all to enjoy. On June 8, a special meeting will be taking place to discuss Bill 23 and provincial amendments to our city’s New Official Plan. Public input is being sought to rename a section of the Poole Creek pathway to Betty Hill Walkway. The Councillor warns of coyote sightings in the Fernbank/Shea Roads area. Read on for more information and events.

June 8: Protecting our Wetlands

If you’re interested in nature and the environment, I hope you’ll join us on Thursday, June 8 for a special meeting at CARDELREC. Bill 23 and provincial amendments to our city’s New Official Plan means natural areas near Stittsville like the Goulbourn wetlands may be threatened by development. Changes to how wetlands are evaluated and protected are leaving many of our favourite greenspaces at risk. We’ll be joined by Janet Stavinga, former city councillor and mayor of Goulbourn Township. Info & registration…

OCH receives $24.1-million from the Ontario government for Mikinak, an affordable housing project

A welcome announcement last from the Ontario Government: They are investing an additional $24.1 million in affordable housing in Ottawa to create up to 138 affordable and supportive housing units. The project, known as Mikinak, is a joint initiative between the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) that, once completed, will contain a total of 271 units across three buildings.

As an OCH Board Member, I joined Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Ontario Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark, Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari, and other special guests for an announcement at City Hall. Read more…

City seeking public input on commemorative naming proposal: “Betty Hill Walkway”

The City is conducting public consultation on a proposal to name a section of the Poole Creek Walkway, west of Stittsville Main Street. Former Mayor Betty Hill served the Stittsville and Goulbourn community for nearly 20 years. She served as Reeve of Richmond, Ontario, and Mayor of Goulbourn Township. Ms. Hill was instrumental in many community initiatives, including bringing municipal water and sewer to Stittsville, a business and industrial park in Goulbourn, and the development of the original Poole Creek pathway. Read more…

Co-existing with coyotes

We’ve had reports of a coyote sighting at the stormwater pond on Fernbank Road east of Shea. Coyotes are always among us and will almost always seek to avoid human contact. Check out this video with great tips about safety and co-existing with coyotes…

West Nile Virus and Lyme Disease

When ticks and mosquitoes are active, they have the potential to spread infections to Ottawa area residents. Ottawa Public Health works to prevent Lyme disease and West Nile virus through a variety of measures. Read more…

Ice storm branch and debris clean-up

As of Friday morning, crews have cleared 10,914 lane km of debris across the city, or 84% of our roads, including 98% of roads in Stittsville. That number is likely higher now after crews completed more work in Stittsville over the weekend. Read more about their progress here…

Emergency preparedness workshop

Would you like to take part in a free emergency preparedness workshop run by the Red Cross? We’re trying to gauge community interest. We’d like to hear from you – email glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

More on my web site:

JUNE 17: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re less than a month away from the second edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival! If you are a Stittsville resident and want to learn more about your vibrant and diverse community, you won’t want to miss this event! Enjoy a day of discoveries and learning, and allow yourself to be transported to different cultures that make Stittsville so unique! Saturday, June 17 from 12pm-4pm at Village Square Park. More info…

June is Let’s Bike Month

The campaign starts on June 1st, but you can already sign up, create a team and get ready to celebrate biking in Ottawa: https://app.letsbike.ca/signup?team=6462ce346c3af

How to get involved:

Sign up

Log your bike rides and see the impact YOU make by choosing to bike!

Like or follow Let’s Bike Ottawa on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Share your rides on social media and tag us!

Check your email regularly to see if you’ve won a prize!

A list of upcoming special events and cycling workshops is available at letsbike.ca. All public Let’s Bike Month events and workshops are free.

Take part in OC Transpo’s Bus Route Review

Since pandemic, there have been significant changes to how customers use transit. Considering this, and with the upcoming opening of Stage 2 O-Train extensions, there is a need to review the service planning principles that are used to shape OC Transpo’s bus route network to better match customer travel patterns. These principles include things like how far you walk to get to a bus stop, how frequently the bus runs, and the maximum number of people on the bus. Take the survey and share yor feedback…

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower