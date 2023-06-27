COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With Canada Day approaching quickly, Councillor Gower wants to remind the community how to celebrate safely, as well as encourage participation in the exciting events coming to Stittsville this Saturday. There will be a flag raising ceremony, fun activities for kids and adults at the Stittsville Legion, a car show, and activities and fireworks at Sacred Heart High School. Councillor Gower also addressed a recent assault at Wyldewood Park, where police are seeking out any witnesses that may have additional information. He also addresses recent restrictions regarding roadside gardens and little free libraries, the new Automated Speed Enforcement cameras being installed in Jackson Trails, as well as recent OC Transpo updates ands tips on motorcycle safety.

Here are some notes for this week:

Canada Day in Stittsville

We’re all looking forward to Canada Day on Saturday and there’s lots happening in the community:

Flag raising ceremony: Join us at 9am at Kavanagh Green for a Stittsville Canada Day flag raising ceremony. (In front of the Stittsville sign at Hazeldean & Stittsville Main). This event is free and co-hosted by Hazeldean Gardens. Tea and coffee will be served in the outdoor courtyard at Hazeldean Gardens afterwards. Stittsville Village Association Canada Day: The SVA is organizing a free family-friendly Canada Day event from 1pm-10pm at Sacred Heart High School (Abbott @ Shea), including music, and international food court, face painting, fireworks, and more. Stittsville Legion: Drop by from 11am-3pm for kids activities, games, karaoke, music, BBQ and more. Followed by activities for adults after 3pm. The Legion is at 1481 Stittsville Main. Canada Day Car Show. Vintage and exotic cars from the 50s to 80s. In the Holy Spirit Parish parking lot (Shea near Abbott), 12pm-4pm. Organized by the Knights of Columbus, Stittsville.

You can also check out the Canada Day schedule changes here.

Fireworks safety

With very dry conditions please cautious and follow all safety regulations, – including no discharging on public properties, age requirements and maintaining safe operating distances.



Over the past few years, the City has received public complaints and emergency calls about fireworks, including discharging fireworks in parks and debris left behind, firework-related grass fires and displays posing danger to residents and property.

Purchasing fireworks

The sale of consumer fireworks is prohibited in Ottawa, except on Canada Day and the seven business days leading up to it.

Firecrackers prohibited in Ottawa and Ontario

Under the provincial law and the City’s fireworks by-law, the sale and use of firecrackers are strictly prohibited.

Location and age requirement for discharging fireworks

Fireworks displays must be directly supervised by an adult, 18 years and older, and must take place on private property – with permission from the property owner.

No discharging fireworks on City parks and sports fields

Discharging fireworks is not allowed on City property – which includes all parks, sports fields and beaches.

School properties and sports fields are out of bounds too

The four local school boards – Ottawa Catholic School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario – do not allow discharging fireworks on all school premises, including all track and sports field areas.

How to get the most out of your Canada Day in the City of Ottawa

National Canada Day celebrations

Road closures downtown

No-charge transit service on Canada Day

City by-laws for a safe and respectful Canada Day

Police seek witnesses to June 9 assault at Wyldewood Park

A serious assault took place at Wyldewood Park early in the evening on June 9, 2023. The incident has caused significant concern and trauma for residents, and last week we held a meeting for park neighbours with community police officer Constable Jeff Kostuch.

Police are seeking witnesses and have issued a press release with more information. Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed, have cell phone video or who may have information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police’s West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Roadside gardens and little free libraries

Last week the Transportation Committee today approved amendments to the Use and Care of Roads By-law that would provide residents and community groups more opportunities to undertake gardening projects and install free library boxes within the City’s right of way.

I dissented on the recommendations because I felt they were still too restrictive in regards to little free libraries. As proposed, the new rules would have restricted little free libraries on collector streets, meaning they would not be permitted on streets like West Ridge, Cope, Hobin, Springbrook, Kimpton, etc. I’m bringing a motion to City Council to amend the recommendations to permit little free libraries on all residential streets. More info…

Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) in Jackson Trails

Testing started last week on the ASE camera near St. Stephen school on Stittsville Main Street in Jackson Trails. The camera will be fully activated within a few weeks.

Kids ride free on OC Transpo starting July 1

Starting July 1, kids 12 & under can ride free on OC Transpo buses, trains & Para Transpo. Full details: https://www.octranspo.com/en/news/article/kids-go-free/

OC Transpo upgrade for the Transit app

Great news for transit riders in Ottawa. OC Transpo has partnered with Transit to provide Ottawa customers with free access to the Royale subscription! Transit is available for download on iOS & Android devices. Make sure to download the latest version. More info: https://www.octranspo.com/en/news/article/transit-app/

June 29: Biz Chat With Councillor Glen

The Stittsville Business Association is hosting a Dinner at Jimmy’s Waffle World, with Special Guest Councillor Glen Gower. Event is 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Jimmy’s Waffle World, 5862 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville. Please rsvp to info@stittsvilleba.ca

Motorcycle safety

Motorcyclists account for about 15% of all fatalities on Ottawa’s roads. Riders and other drivers alike have an important role in keeping each other safe. Learn more: How to spot an invisible motorcycle.

