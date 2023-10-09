COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The brisk Thanksgiving weekend is over and for the upcoming week, Councillor Gower shares important events happening this week, a synopsis of community news and information about the new Ottawa Police Services, Project Safe Trade, as well as for the Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards. As always, if you require assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Councillor.

This Saturday is the annual 9RunRun event, when hundreds of people will run or walk in support of the Ottawa First Responders Foundation.

There are three races this year: The 5K run starts at 8:00am, the 10K run starts at 9:00am, and the Kids 1K starts at 10:30am. All of the races start and finish on Abbott Street west of Stittsville Main, and there’s a big celebration planned at Village Square Park for the race participants.

Abbott Street will be closed all morning between Stittsville Main and West Ridge Drive, and West Ridge will be closed at Abbott Street. Please plan ahead!

I’ll be there to cheer on the runners on Saturday morning and I hope you can join me!

You’ve been asking…

The construction at 1268 Carp Road (at the corner of Hobin) is for two triplexes, replacing the old apartment building. Did you know? The old building was once home to St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, from the 1870s to 1950s. A commemorative plaque will be installed once the new buildings are finished.

Silas Bradley Park in Edenwylde (at Hickstead/Orvieto) will be opening soon. A few minor deficiencies remain for the contractor to fix before the fencing can be removed. An official naming ceremony is planned for Spring 2024.

COVID test kits: Rapid antigen test (RAT) kits are available at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Library. Ottawa Public Health has set up a table by the entrance with test kits and N95 masks – these items are free while supplies last.

Additional no-parking/no-stopping signs and school safety signs are being installed soon on Cope Drive near the new St. Bernadette School. When I dropped by on the weekend I could see the orange spraypaint that marks the sign locations, and this is the last step before installation of the signs. We are also waiting on results from a crossing guard evaluation near the school.

The new construction at the corner of Hazeldean and Fringewood is for a new Shell gas station.

Emergency Preparedness Workshop

Join us October 12 for an emergency preparedness workshop for residents of Stittsville. The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. More info & registration…

Ottawa Police announces Project Safe Trade

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has introduced Project Safe Trade, parking spots at three police stations intended to support safety when completing trades stemming from online marketplaces and websites or any other type of personal sales.

To increase public safety and reduce crime, the OPS invites members of the public to use their designated Safe Trade locations to facilitate these person-to-person exchanges.

Safe Trade parking spots are clearly marked by signage and a blue logo to help you identify where to conduct a safe exchange. Safe Trade locations at OPS facilities are:

211 Huntmar Drive

466 Metcalfe Street (visitors’ parking lot behind 474 Elgin Street police station)

3343 St-Joseph Boulevard

Nomination Period Open for the Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards

Nominations are open for the 11th Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards! These awards acknowledge the business success of select individuals who were born outside of Canada and who now make Ottawa their home. As the name of the award program suggests, we are looking for nominees who embody the entrepreneurial spirit and have contributed to Ottawa’s economy and its entrepreneurial culture. Nominate an exceptional entrepreneur today and join us in celebrating the accomplishments of immigrant entrepreneurs from all walks of life. ottawa.ca/IEAwards.

October 14: Treat Accessibly Halloween Village

Happening on Baywood Drive, in Stittsville, on Oct. 14, 1:30pm to 4:30pm. The event is free for all. Our goal is to create a fun and safe Halloween experience. Kids and parents with and without disabilities are welcome. Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ottawa-treat-accessibly-halloween-village-made-possible-by-canadian-tire-tickets-689613792417.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower