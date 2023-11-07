COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower shares his weekly updates with residents for the second week of November. There are some new bus routes and adjustment to routes in Stittsville that the Councillor is pleased to share. He reminds residents that the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, are holding their Remembrance Day ceremony at the Johnny Leroux Community Centre on November 11. Information on the Abbott Street temporary closure can be found below. He shares the statement from the Ottawa Police on recent hate-motivated incidents. Also, you can find a link to his multicultural and human rights calendar that outlines commemorative dates. If you wish to find out more about the 2024 City Budget, the Councillor is holding an online Q&A for residents on November 21. He also shares an update on the draft Solid Waste Master Plan. And, as always, if you require assistance with municipal issues, you can contact his office at the contact information below.

OC Transpo Route Review

The results from OC Transpo’s route review are in, and I’m seeing lots of positives for Stittsville.

This is the most significant change to Stittsville routes in well over a decade, and it’s part of a “re-think” to reflect changing travel patterns, requests for more local service, and adaptations to serve new neighbourhoods. New and/or improved service includes:

Weekend service on Route 67 (Blackstone/Fernbank)

New Route 166, east-west along Abbott, with service to retail areas and community facilities

New service along Palladium for the Connections community

More direct rush hour service from Potter’s Key & Jackson Trails

Increased service to Fairwinds

Improvements to Route 88 for Algonquin students

Route 61 and 62 every 15 minutes

Click here for my full summary of Stittsville highlights…

Remembrance Day is on November 11

Stittsville’s parade and ceremony will be on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00pm, beginning with the parade at 1:45pm from the Legion on Stittsville Main and then continuing to the Cenotaph at Johnny Leroux Community Centre, 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane. All are welcome. Organized by Stittsville Legion Branch 618.

For a list of schedule changes and impacts to City services for the Remembrance Day holiday on Saturday, November 11 and Monday, November 13, please click here…

Temporary closure of Abbott Street, east of Robert Grant

Starting this week, Abbott Street is temporarily closed to vehicles east of Robert Grant Avenue for construction work. The work is to connect services (water, sewer, etc.) for Minto’s Abbott’s Run development.

Work is estimated to take 4-6 weeks. The multi-use pathway and sidewalk along Abbott will remain open and unobstructed for the duration of the work.

This will be a disruptive road closure, particularly for local residents and students and staff at École Paul-Desmarais. The area around the high school is already very congested during school drop-off and pick-up times. Click here for a list of things to know about this closure…

OPS Update: Statement on Recent Hate-Motivated Incidents in Ottawa

In the past days and weeks, several concerning hate-motivated criminal incidents, including graffiti, vandalism, hate mail, threats and a potential threat to public safety (later deemed unfounded through investigation), have been reported to police. These incidents have targeted Jewish and Muslim community members in Ottawa. Read more…

November 2023 Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. See this month’s calendar…

Q&A: City Budget 2024

In November, City Councillors will be working with city staff to set Ottawa’s 2024 budget. On Tuesday November 21, we’re hosting an online Q&A for Stittsville residents about the City budget. We’d like to hear your questions and feedback. We want to know what’s important to you. What programs and services should the City of Ottawa be prioritizing? Where should we be making capital investments for improvement and where can we find potential savings? Click here for more info…

City Councillors receive an update on the draft Solid Waste Master Plan

On October 30, City staff presented an important update on the Solid Waste Master Plan. The draft Waste Plan acknowledges that there is no single solution to managing waste. It will require a multi-pronged approach, including a number of actions to extend the life of the Trail landfill by approximately 14 years to 2048-2049. Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower