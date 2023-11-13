COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower provides his update on information you need to know. This week he passes on relevant information on the City of Ottawa’s draft budget for 2024, including the new budget tool for residents. Register for the Councillor’s upcoming online Budget Q&A taking place on November 21st. There are also miscellaneous issues included below that may be important to you. Should you have a Municipal issue that requires the Councillor’s assistance, please get in touch at the contact details below.

Draft Budget 2024

Last week Ottawa’s Draft Budget 2024 was tabled at City Council, kicking off a month of discussion and debate over the next month.

This year, a new interactive and user-friendly Budget Tool and a Budget Tabling Report highlights 2024 investments in a more simple, user-friendly manner.

The City is proposing an overall tax increase of 2.5 per cent – keeping the city affordable for residents who have faced financial hardship due to a higher cost of living resulting from rising inflation and the pandemic. At 2.5 per cent, the average urban homeowner would pay an additional $105 on their annual property tax bill, while the average rural homeowner would pay an additional $86.

We are hosting a budget Q&A for Stittsville residents on November 21 on Zoom. Click here to register…

This year’s budget includes $33.5-million in homelessness funding…more than $62-million in parks and building investments…more than $300-million for road construction and renewal, stormwater, bridges, sidewalks and pathways…$62-million for traffic and pedestrian safety improvements…$278-million in climate initiatives…and over $731-million for OC Transpo. Read more here…

