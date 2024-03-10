COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower has collaborated with the Ontario Provincial Police to host a community-wide information evening on anti-fraud and scam prevention. The event is free and takes place on March 26 – ensure you register at the link below to learn how to prevent fraud and scams from occurring. Ottawa Public Health shares an update on the status of measles in the community and urge parents and caregivers to ensure vaccinations are up-to-date. There is a traffic safety update meeting via Zoom for Brae Crescent residents on March 12 – register at the link below. The street sweepers are coming our way in the next few days and while roads are on top of mind, you can report a pothole by calling 311 or completing a City service request. You will receive literature from Neptune Technology Group if you are one of many Stittsville residents requiring your water meter to be replaced. Here’s a bit of fun – enter the City’s Virtual Waste Sorting Challenge at the link below and you could win a Bluesfest festival pass. For those on March break – we hope you have a fantastic week.

OPP Anti-Fraud presentation

In collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police, our office is hosting a community-wide information evening on anti-fraud and scam prevention on March 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) in the upstairs multipurpose room.

OPP has a mandate to support and deliver crime-prevention initiatives across the Province and has been working closely with Ottawa Police Community Policing. Anti-Fraud (Scams) affects not only seniors, but many other residents of all ages, genders, and backgrounds.

This event is free and open to everyone, but spots will fill up quickly. Please register in advance.

We strive to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to fully participate. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2476.

Ottawa Public Health measles update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is monitoring the emergence of measles in different parts of the world, including in Canada, and we are making continued efforts to increase uptake and coverage of routine childhood vaccinations. In Canada, measles is less common because of high vaccination rates, but cases can occur after travel outside of Canada. OPH is strongly encouraging all parents and caregivers to ensure their children and youth are up to date on routine vaccinations, especially if they are planning any travel outside of Canada. For more information on measles vaccination, please visit the Ottawa Public Health website.

MARCH 21: Traffic safety meeting for Brae residents

We’re hosting an information meeting on Thursday, March 21 to discuss proposed temporary traffic calming measures on Brae Street. In response to resident concerns about speeding on Brae, City staff in the Public Works Department have recommended 12 potential locations for speed bumps, along the south part of Brae between Donegal and Snowberry. More info and zoom coordinates…

Street sweeping starts soon

Street sweeping typically begins as early as the weather will allow, which means temperatures must be above freezing consistently during the day and overnight before operations can fully begin. When the temperature drops below zero, the water used on the road can form into ice, creating dangerous conditions. With the weather forecast staying above zero more consistently, operations will begin in the coming days.

Potholes

Residents can report a pothole by making service request online, or by calling 3-1-1.

Water meter change-out program

In Stittsville an estimated 2,284 small water meters are past their useful life and need to be replaced. Neptune Technology Group has been contracted by the City of Ottawa to replace the water meter at your property, and there is no charge for the meter or installation. Affected homeowners will receive a written notice by mail containing information on how to book an appointment to schedule the meter change. Contact my office for more information.

“Sort and Score” Virtual Waste Sorting Challenge

Want to win a full festival pass to Bluesfest? For a chance to win, test your green bin and recycling knowledge with the City of Ottawa’s Sort and Score Virtual Waste Sorting Challenge! Visit Ottawa.ca/SortandScore to take the quiz and enter the contest!

