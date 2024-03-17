COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week there are several updates from the Councillor for the upcoming weeks. The Spring 2024 Cleaning the Capital campaign has opened up their registration for groups and individuals to participate. The Councillor explains the meaning of ‘affordable housing’ with a link to his website to read the full article. 1174 Carp Road is another proposed development coming to our community and there will be a public meeting hosted by the Councillor’s office on April 9th; a Councillor’s Chat is coming up on April 3rd; please stay off of the sports fields; volunteers needed for Lee Boltwood Park; feedback requested to help develop the 2024-2028 Service System Plan; there will be a virtual Gambling Awareness Month event on March 20th; find out more about Ottawa’s Zero Emission Bus Project at a link below; and if you require assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Cleaning the Capital 2024

Registration is now open for the Spring 2024 Cleaning the Capital campaign. This is a great way for residents to show community pride by cleaning public spaces like parks, roadsides, and trails. Help keep Ottawa clean, green and garbage-free while enjoying the outdoors. Register before May 3 at Ottawa.ca/clean.

You can choose from a variety of places to clean up, including community parks and greenspaces, shorelines, roadsides, or even areas around bus stops. We encourage any residents interested in participating to sign up, including high school students looking to complete community involvement hours. Looking to join others to help keep your neighbourhood beautiful? Check out the new, online interactive map with pins that display the location, date, and time of all registered cleanup projects.

Last year, Stittsville had more people participating than any other community in Ottawa. I hope we can repeat that success again this year!

NOTEBOOK: What does “affordable housing” mean?

“Affordable housing” is a term that gets used in a lot of different ways. There’s a generally-accepted guideline that you shouldn’t spend more than 30% on housing so that you still have enough money for income taxes, food, clothing, transportation, and other daily needs.

We’ve crunched the numbers to estimate what kind of salary you need to afford a rental in Ottawa these days, and what elected officials mean when we talk about “building more affordable housing”. Read more…

(Aerial view of proposed development, looking south from Hazeldean Road.)

Development information meeting for 1174 Carp Road

Our office will be hosting a development information meeting on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom to discuss a draft Zoning By-law Amendment and Site Plan Control proposal for 1174 Carp Road, at the corner of Carp and Hazeldean.

The City of Ottawa has received a pre-application consultation request from Groupe Maurice, who are proposing a retirement home containing 414 apartments, with a building height ranging from 5 to 12 storeys. Learn more about the proposal and register for the meeting…

April 3: Councillor Chat

You’re invited to a Councillor Chat and Open House at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) on Wednesday, April 3 from 6:00pm-7:00pm. Drop by the Councillor Chat to say hello, ask a question, or share your comments on any local or city issue. No registration required.

Please stay off sports fields

While we have seen the snow melt earlier and experiencing above-normal temperatures, residents are reminded that sports fields and ball diamonds remain closed. Ball diamonds and sports fields require maintenance and drying time before they open, and they could be damaged if used in their current condition.

Volunteers needed at Lee Boltwood Park

The Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society is looking for help to maintain the gardens at Lee Boltwood Park on Abbott Street. The first task will be pulling out the burdock in the next few weeks. If you would like to help, please contact Arlene at arlene@aerowe.com.

2024-2028 Child Care and Early Years Service System Plan (SSP)

The City of Ottawa is seeking feedback from families with children 0-12 years or those expecting to in the next 9 months. This feedback will be used to help develop the 2024-2028 Service System Plan (SSP) which is a road map that will ensure we are responding to local needs and strengthening the local child care and early years system to ensure children get the best start in life. Click here for more information…

Problem Gambling Awareness Month

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Learn more about the risks associated with online gaming as well as strategies to make safe and healthy decisions at Problem Gambling – Ottawa Public Health.

Join YGAP’s virtual Gambling Awareness Month event on March 20th at 1:00 PM to hear about the impacts of technology on the gambling market, the blurred lines between gaming and gambling and how youth and young adults can use strategies and boundaries to make safe and healthy decisions. Link: Problem Gambling Awareness Month Event – March 2024 (mailchi.mp) (This event is in English only).

OC Transpo Explained: Zero Emission Bus Project

OC Transpo is transitioning its bus fleet from diesel to electric, and early results are very positive: less greenhouse gas emissions, lower operating costs, and good performance. Council approved adding 26 zero emission buses (ZEBs) in 2024, along with facility upgrades that will help charge and maintain the growing electric bus fleet. Learn more about the electric bus program…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower