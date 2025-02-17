COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

We were warned about the snow coming our way, but within a few days over 70cm fell depending on where you reside. The City and private snow plowing equipment has certainly been put to the test. Councillor Gower is pleased to say that his Family Fun Day saw hundreds of residents attending and he thanks everyone for coming out. It’s because of residents enjoying themselves at events such as this that they are a true success. This week, the Councillor shares information on the status of the City clean-up after the storm. If you enjoy playing Pickleball or outdoor Tennis, then the newly released Draft Outdoor Tennis and Pickleball Strategy should be on your reading list. The Coldest Night of the Year Stittsville walk is quickly approaching on February 22nd, but it’s not too late to join the Councillor’s team to support those who are experiencing difficult times and homelessness. The Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit is continuing to seek witnesses or dashcam footage to the February 13th accident that took place on Carp Road north of Rothbourne Road. He shares a recap of the Transit Committee meeting as well as tips and contact information for dog bites and attacks. And if the Councillor’s office can help in any way, get in touch at the contact information below.

Snow clean-up continues

We’ve had A LOT of snow over the past week! Thank you to everyone for your cooperation during and after the big storm while City crews have worked to clear all that snow. Whether it was avoiding non-essential travel, keeping your car off the streets so that crews could plow our roads easily and effectively, or checking in on your neighbours, thank you!

These were not typical snow storms (more than 70 centimetres over five days), and clearing operations took much longer than usual. A big thank you as well to the hard-working city crews for their work in challenging conditions.

In the coming days and weeks, city crews will be out again to continue removing roadside snowbanks to improve safety and visibility. Please watch for – and obey – the temporary “no parking” signs, or your vehicle could be ticketed and towed.

Remember that waste pick-up is delayed by a day this week due to Family Day. When you’re placing your items curbside, do not block sidewalks or the roadway.

And if you can, take a few minutes to shovel out your nearest fire hydrant! If you need assistance, please call 3-1-1.

Draft Outdoor Tennis and Pickleball Strategy released

The City of Ottawa has released its Draft 2025 Outdoor Tennis & Pickleball Strategy, designed to address the increasing popularity of pickleball and the continued use of tennis courts.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in North America, and Ottawa is no exception. The City currently has 315 outdoor tennis courts and 172 outdoor pickleball courts in use and plans to expand this inventory by 2031, with 24 new outdoor tennis courts and 39 new outdoor pickleball courts.

You’re invited to share feedback regarding the Draft Outdoor Tennis and Pickleball Strategy by email to tennis_pickleball@ottawa.ca up until February 25, 2025. You can also copy me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on February 22

It’s almost here! This Saturday we’ll be walking in support of Lionhearts Inc. for the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. Lionhearts is an incredible Stittsville-based organization focused on food recovery and food security. They provide food to the Stittsville Food Bank, emergency shelters, and organizations across the city that serve low-income residents.

You can still sign up to walk with us (no cost to register). Join our team (Councillor Glen & Friends), or create your own team with friends, co-workers, etc. Or, make a donation towards Lionhearts. You can donate directly online, and donations of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.

Investigators seeking witnesses to serious collision on Carp Road

Investigators are seeking witnesses to a collision that occurred on Thursday, February 13, involving two vehicles on Carp Road near Rothbourne Road. At approximately 3:20pm officers were called the area for a collision where a 34-year-old woman was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Recap of Transit Committee on February 13

I’ve posted a recap, video and slide deck from last week’s Transit Committee meeting, including:

O-Train Lines 2 and 4 ridership + next steps

Zero-emission bus update

Para Transpo buses

Ridership and performance indicators

Transit app update

Plus I’ve updated my monthly OC Transpo ridership & service dashboard: glengower.ca/octranspo/

What to do if a dog bite or attack occurs

Most dog bites and attacks can be avoided by practicing responsible dog ownership. This includes putting dogs on a leash and always keeping them under control.

In the case of a dog bite on a human:

If the wound is serious, seek medical attention by calling 9-1-1 Call 3-1-1 to file a report with By-law and Ottawa Public Health Get the dog owner’s name and address if possible Get contact information for anyone who witnessed the attack Make sure you take clear and concise notes on the incident, including date, time and location and a description of the dog

In the case of a dog bite on another dog or animal:

Report the dog bite or attack by calling 3-1-1 Seek medical attention for your animal

More information about what to do in the event of a dog bite or dog attack…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower