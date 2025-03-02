COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The past week has been a busy one for Councillor Gower and he is sharing information and updates from the week to keep residents informed. Again this year, the Councillor is providing small grants under his Stittsville Community Micro-Grant Program. He also explains with clarity the number you should call when wanting to inform the City of any issues they should be aware of. If you want to know what dates or events are important to various religions and cultures, he produces a monthly Multicultural & Human Rights calendar for your reference. He provides an update on the recent power outages affecting Stittsville residents. The Councillor is hosting a virtual meeting on March 5 about potential traffic safety improvements on Maple Grove Road in the Fairwinds and Bryanston Gate neighbourhoods and provides a follow-up to last week’s meeting for traffic calming in the Timbermere neighbourhood. If your dog has been deemed vicious by City of Ottawa, the Councillor outlines the steps taken by the City. He shares a link to City resources for residents and business owners to assist in navigating the proposed tariffs and counter-tariffs. Information about the City’s Green Fleet Strategy is available at a link below. The developers of 6171 Hazeldean Road have been granted a Tree Removal Permit by the City with removal taking place prior to the nesting season. And, as usual, if you need assistance, contact the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Stittsville Community Micro-Grant Program

Bringing people together builds community and strengthens connections. Knowing our neighbours helps increase quality of life, and we recognize the value of building an inclusive, welcoming and fun community.

With this in mind, we are launching the 2025 Stittsville Micro-Grant Initiative, where community members who are planning activities that benefit neighbours or the greater community can be awarded up to $200 for projects that satisfy the criteria. The funding is available to Stittsville residents and can be used for initiatives like block parties to introduce new neighbours, sprucing up a neighbourhood garden, offering free yoga in the park, community movie nights, and more. The possibilities are endless!

For more information and application: Stittsville Community Micro-Grant Program

Make the right call

Ottawa’s 3-1-1 tool is an excellent way to let the city know about problems like potholes, snow-covered fire hydrants, blocked drains, garbage collection issues, graffiti, illegal parking, and so on. You can report an issue by calling 3-1-1 or by making a report online at ottawa.ca/311/.

I suggest calling 3-1-1 if you have an urgent safety issue to report, or something that requires same-day attention. The 3-1-1 line is staffed 24/7 and operators can dispatch city crews or by-law ASAP. It can be more convenient to submit via the online form, but in my experience cases submitted online can take 12-24 hours to be actioned. Be sure to make a note of the service request number that can be used for follow-up.

Last week several residents emailed us about a massive pothole on the 417 offramp to Carp Road. This has been reported to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO). (It’s not a city road.) You can report issues with Provincial highways like the 416 and 417 by calling the MTO at 1-800-268-4686.

Snow clearing at community mailboxes falls under Canada Post, not the City of Ottawa. You can report maintenance issues at mailboxes at canadapost.ca.

For more complex cases, or if you haven’t been satisfied with the city’s response, you can always contact my office.

March 2025 Multicultural & Human Rights calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity.

March includes the Muslim celebration of Ramadan throughout the month, le Mois de la Francophonie, International Women’s Day, Holi, St. Patrick’s Day, and many more. Click here for the March calendar…

UPDATE: Power outages in Stittsville and Jackson Trails

Earlier this year we received a number of emails from Stittsville residents about frequent power outages in our community. While most outages have been brief, they are highly disruptive for residents. Here’s some additional information from Hydro Ottawa about what happened…

Traffic calming

We’re hosting a virtual meeting on March 5 at 7pm to talk about potential traffic safety improvements on Maple Grove Road in Fairwinds/Bryanston Gate. Click here to register…

Thanks to residents who attended our meeting last week and shared feedback about traffic safety measures for Kittiwake Drive in Timbermere. Watch a video from the meeting here. You can continue to share your feedback with us via glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

What happens when a dog is deemed vicious?

The City of Ottawa has the power to deem a dog vicious if it has been found to have bitten or attacked a person or another animal without provocation. When a dog is deemed vicious, a muzzle order is issued. Failing to observe a muzzle order is a serious offence and can result in charges. Learn more…

How will tariffs and counter-tariffs impact businesses and residents in Ottawa?

Ottawa has created an online resource to provide information for residents and business owners to help them navigate the potentially choppy waters of tariffs and counter-tariffs. Remember to buy local and then share your positive shopping and dining experiences with friends and family. Support area businesses and entrepreneurs on social media. Amplifying their messaging or providing positive reviews can have an enormous impact for them. Read more…

Committee approves Green Fleet Strategy

The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee approved the City’s Green Fleet Strategy, which outlines City efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its vehicles. Overall, the switch to greener vehicles is expected to save the City more than $6 million by 2040. Read more…

Tree permit issued for 6171 Hazeldean

The City of Ottawa has issued a tree removal permit for the housing development site at 6171 Hazeldean Road. The applicant plans to do the work before nesting season begins in April. Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower