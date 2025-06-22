COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

It is going to be an above-average hot couple of days and the City of Ottawa shared information in anticipation of the Heat Warning being issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the City of Ottawa, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) escalated the City’s status from Normal Operations to Monitoring as of last Friday. Throughout this event, the City monitors information from key sources, including calls to 3-1-1, data from the Ottawa Paramedic Service, and reports from external and social services partners, amongst others. To be informed of way to keep cool, visit Ottawa Public Health’s website. Councillor Gower provides a number of updates and information for upcoming events, including Canada Day and July 2nd. If you require assistance, get in touch with Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information below.

Transportation Master Plan update

The Transportation Master Plan (TMP) is nearing the finish line. On Thursday, the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee will consider TMP Part 2 – Capital Infrastructure Plan.

The TMP sets out how the city will plan, develop and operate, its walking, cycling, transit and road networks over the next few decades. It’s meant to reflect the City’s new Official Plan (2022) by accommodating population growth to 2046, and supporting a shift to sustainable transportation modes (walking, cycling, transit).

There are many of much-needed projects for Stittsville included in the first phase, and I want to thank Stittsville residents for all your feedback over the past few months. It has made a difference!

I’m still reviewing all the documents in preparation for Thursday’s meeting. I’ll be focused on how we can move faster on the recommended projects, particularly transit. In 2022 the sustainable mode share was 43.4% and Official Plan sets a target mode share of 50% by 2046 – but the planned investments in the TMP would only get us to 48%. We need to be more aggressive in our investments in transportation, especially sustainable modes, in order to keep our city moving effectively and efficiently.

See a list of the Stittsville projects included in the Capital Infrastructure Plan…

Join us for the Canada Day Flag Raising Ceremony!

Join us on July 1, 2025 at 9:00a.m. at the Stittsville sign (Kavanagh Green, corner of Hazeldean and Stittsville Main) for a special Canada Day Flag Raising Ceremony. This annual tradition, now in its fifth year, aims to promote civic pride and kick off Canada Day with a memorable event. Free admission.

More Canada Day events:

Canada Day Promenade on Stittsville Main: Family-friendly activities at the Stittsville Legion (1481 Stittsville Main), a car show at Frederick Banting School (1453 Stittsville Main), and at the Lions Hall (1339 Stittsville Main).

Family-friendly activities at the Stittsville Legion (1481 Stittsville Main), a car show at Frederick Banting School (1453 Stittsville Main), and at the Lions Hall (1339 Stittsville Main). Canada Day Festivities & Fireworks: The Stittsville Village Association is hosting Canada Day celebrations behind Sacred Heart High School (Abbott Street near Shea) from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. There will be fireworks, food vendors, and other entertainment for families. For more information, visit www.stittsvilleva.com/canadaday/

And then on July 2:

Ottawa Symphony Orchestra Premieres + Ice Cream = Summer Vibes!

Come and hear three exciting new works for brass quintet and percussion by local composers Ben Glossop, Jan Järvlepp, and Victor Herbiet, commissioned with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. These lively premieres will tour Ottawa this summer, performing live alongside The Merry Dairy Ice Cream Truck! Bring your friends, family, and lawn chairs for an evening of music, community, and summer treats. Each 20-minute concert will repeat every half hour between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Grove Park (10 Warner Colpitts Lane next to Johnny Leroux Arena). Free admission, family-friendly, and all are welcome! For more information, visit their Facebook event page.

“Lion on the Beach” Travel Lottery

The Stittsville District Lions Club is ecstatic to introduce the “Lion On the Beach” Travel Lottery (Ottawa Licence M837064). One ticket is $150 and is valid for 12 draws to places like the Dominican Republic, Paris, Cuba, Costa Rica, and more. A limited number of tickets are available, visit stittsvillelions.com for more information.

UPDATE: Provincial rule changes and their impact on Stittsville Main Street

Back in April I shared an update about changes coming to development on Stittsville Main Street. In short: New Provincial planning rules will erase the four-storey height limit on the northern part of Stittsville Main Street.

These changes are advancing quickly, and in my opinion the new Provincial policy disregards the significant community work and engagement that went into establishing the original Stittsville Main Street Secondary Plan a decade ago, and more recently the Official Plan. The Province has imposed these new rules without any real engagement with residents, councillors, or city planners. It has taken us all by surprise.

Last week committee improved a compromise that would meet the Provincial requirements while keeping the higher density development closest to Hazeldean Road, and on the wider parts of Stittsville Main. It would also limit the number of lots affected by the changes. Read more…

Construction info for 1518 Stittsville Main Street

Inverness Homes will soon begin construction of The Station, located at 1518 Stittsville Main Street, immediately south of the Trans Canada Trail. The development includes a four-storey, 27-unit apartment building, and a two-storey mixed-use building. The mixed-use building includes a ground floor restaurant and patio, and second floor office space. Here’s more information about how the will impact residents…

Ottawa Public Health Update – Beat the Heat & Water Safety

Please visit the OPH Extreme Heat and Humidity website for heat safety resources, including cooling centres and who to call for assistance. And with summer here, that means pools, beaches and water parks are now or will soon be open. There are many things you can do to help keep you and your family safe in and around water. Click here for water safety tips…

Committee moves to explore long-term waste management solutions

Last week, Environment and Climate Change Committee approved the next step in planning how to manage waste in the future. The City will take an in-depth look at three possible options to ensure Ottawa is ready when the Trail Waste Facility Landfill reaches capacity, including switching to private landfill facilities, building a waste-to-energy incineration facility, or building a new landfill. Read more…

Rabies prevention in Ottawa

Every animal (mammal) bite or other potential rabies exposure to a person is reportable to Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Bites and exposures can be reported to OPH through an online webform, by telephone, and by fax. OPH investigates every report for potential rabies transmission, and every report is risk-assessed to determine whether the person is recommended to obtain rabies treatment. One very important aspect of preventing rabies is up-to-date vaccination of pets. Since there may be barriers for some pet owners to obtain rabies vaccination for their pets, OPH partners with veterinarians such as the VCA to provide free rabies vaccination clinics. For more information on rabies, including upcoming vaccination clinics, visit Rabies – Ottawa Public Health.

Road safety reminders

Pedestrian survival rates decrease as vehicle speed increases. At 30 km/h, pedestrians have approximately a 90% chance of survival. At 40 km/h, the chance of survival decreases to 60%. At 50 km/h, the chance of survival is approximately 20%. At 60 km/h and above, the chance of survival is zero. Speeding isn’t just breaking the law—it’s risking lives. Please slow down, drive responsibly.

Space still available for Outdoor Adventure Day Camps from the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

Nature-based play and activities using our various site features including hiking trails, the Indian River, butterfly meadows, play structures, basketball court, and more. At the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, Almonte. Registration & info…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower