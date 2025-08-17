COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Finally some reprieve from the heat. This week, Councillor Gower is pleased to let residents know that the second edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Newcomer’s Guide is available. The Pride Week Flag Raising event took place at Village Square Park and the Councillor is sharing photographs from this morning. Registration is now open for the 2025 Fall campaign of Cleaning the Capital. The Ottawa Safety Council is seeking Crossing Guards for two locations in Stittsville – the details are below. As always, should you have an issue, please reach out to the Councillor’s office for assistance at the contact information provided below.

Second edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Newcomer’s Guide

We’ve published the second edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Newcomer’s Guide. This 32-page booklet is designed to help people who are new to Stittsville during their first few days, weeks, and months in our community.

It includes a range of information on topics such as housing, healthcare, education, employment, city services, and more. We’ve designed it to be useful for people who are moving from another country, another province, or even from another neighbourhood in Ottawa.

You can download the booklet at glengower.ca/welcome/ or pick up a copy at our Stittsville ward office at CARDELREC at 1500 Shea Road. Please share with people you know who are new to the community, or moving here soon!

PHOTOS: 2025 Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony in Stittsville

Thank you to everyone who joined us for the 4th Annual Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony at Village Square Park in Stittsville. See more photos here…

Our guest speaker and honourary flag raiser was Councillor Ariel Troster, Council Liaison for Women, Gender Equity and 2SLGBTQ+ Affairs. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe was also on hand, along with MP Bruce Fanjoy, MP Jenna Sudds and Councillor Clarke Kelly.

This annual event coincides with the annual Capital Pride festival and is an opportunity for Stittsville residents to celebrate, and show support and solidarity with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Stittsville and beyond. Happy Pride!

Fall Cleaning the Capital 2025 – Registration now open!

Fall is coming and so is Cleaning the Capital 2025 – Fall Edition. Stittsville was #1 this spring with the highest number of cleanup projects, and now it’s our turn to show once again how much we care for our neighborhood! Let’s keep Stittsville beautiful and clean this fall too!

Important Dates:

Registration opens: August 15

Cleanup kit pickup: Sept 2 – Oct 12

Campaign: Sept 15 – Oct 15

Last day to register: Sept 30

Sign up your project and make an impact in your community!

More info: ottawa.ca/clean

Become a Crossing Guard!

Join the Ottawa Safety Council’s (OSC) dedicated, community-minded team of Adult Crossing Guards! Being a Crossing Guard provides a meaningful employment opportunity that puts a smile on everyone’s face. Interested in learning more? Get all the details on becoming a crossing guard at https://www.ottawasafetycouncil.ca/employment-opportunities/ or contact Stewart at outreach@ottawasafetycouncil.ca.

Two locations in Stittsville are still in need of a dedicated crossing guard:

Fernbank at Liard/Hartsmere

Fernbank at Sunnyside/Brightside

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower