COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

9RunRun on Saturday!

The annual 9RunRun races take place on Saturday morning along Abbott Street and the Trans Canada Trail. Hundreds of participants will run or walk in support of the Ottawa First Responders Foundation. There’s a 5k, 10k, 15k, and a Family 2k event. Residents are invited to cheer on the runners along the route or check out the activities at Village Square Park throughout the morning. This is one of my favourite annual events in the community and I hope you can join us. More info…

There will be road closures throughout the morning:

Abbott Street between Stittsville Main and West Ridge Dr. will be closed 7:00am-12:00pm.

West Ridge Drive between Beverly and Eliza Street will be closed intermittently from 8:00am-12:00pm and monitored by Ottawa Police.

Travelling on West Ridge Drive there may be delays approaching Abbott Street.

Tree planting event

Also on Saturday, Eco West Enders is partnering with the City of Ottawa to help with reforestation efforts in the community. You can join at 9:00am at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) to help plant 175 trees. The City will provide all necessary equipment for planting, including shovels and mulch. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather (as it will go ahead rain or shine) and bring gloves if needed. For more info contact kirri.lean@gmail.com.

October 16: Stittsville Village Association Annual General Meeting

The Stittsville Village Association is holding an Annual General meeting on October 16 at 6:30 p.m., at the CARDEL Recreation Centre, upstairs Boardroom. At this meeting, they will nominate and vote on all board member positions. They will also hear from community members who would like to share comments with the board. Currently, Vice-President and many member-at-large positions are vacant. They are recruiting new board members to coordinate social media advertising, volunteer sign-ups, fundraising, and support for annual events, including the Parade of Lights in December, the Canada Day celebration, Art in the Park at Village Square, and Music and Movies at Village Square. Existing board members are stretched thin, and these events are at risk without more people stepping up to help coordinate. They are looking for fresh ideas AND the energy to make it happen. Commitment is flexible, but involves one monthly meeting, in addition to support in the lead-up and on event days.

Q&A: Truck traffic on Fernbank

Since early in 2025, we’ve received dozens of inquiries from residents about truck traffic on Fernbank Road, between Stittsville Main Street and Westridge Drive. Most of this truck traffic is accessing a storage facility west of Stittsville. Some of the trucks are used by Amazon, traveling to and from Amazon’s Barrhaven warehouse for storage on Fernbank Road.

I agree with residents that the additional truck traffic is highly disruptive to residents and poses a safety concern. The truck traffic itself may not technically contravene the Traffic and Parking By-Law, but in my opinion it’s still not appropriate to have such a high volume of trucks using roads in a residential area. Read more…

560 Hazeldean development application

The City of Ottawa has received a Zoning By-law Amendment and Plan of Subdivision application for the property located at 560 Hazeldean Road, located on the south side of Hazeldean Road, approximately halfway between Terry Fox Road and the future Robert Grant Avenue. It is the current location of the Kevin Haime Golf Centre. Read more…

NOTEBOOK: Why are we being so friendly to housing?

This week City Council received the Housing Innovation Task Force report and approved a series of measures to help deal with Ottawa’s housing crisis. The approved measures include things like:

Streamlining rules and processes to make approvals faster

Creating a more “housing-friendly” culture at City Hall

Provide more flexibility, and in some cases reduce fees and charges

More support for affordable housing

Building more homes downtown as well as near transit

I’ve shared my thoughts on the discussion…

West Ridge bike lane and sidewalk project

The City of Ottawa has started a study along West Ridge Drive in response to traffic and pedestrian safety concerns raised by residents. The purpose of this study is to recommend permanent roadway modifications between intended to improve safety, primarily by reducing vehicular speeds, adding bike lanes, and enhancing pedestrian connectivity through the addition of a new sidewalk. You can also join us for an in-person public engagement session on October 25. Read more…

Lion on the Beach travel lottery – first draw November 3

Tickets for the “Lion On the Beach” Travel Lottery, a fundraiser for the Stittsville District Lions Club, are on sale now for $150 each and are valid for 12 draws to places all over Canada and around the world, including the Dominican Republic, Paris, Cuba, Costa Rica, and more.

Visit stittsvillelions.com for more information and get yours today to support all of the work that the Lions do in our community. Over 80% of the 300 tickets have been sold so far, and each ticket is valid for all 12 draws.

Extended collection hours during peak leaf and yard waste season

Peak leaf and yard season is almost here. What does this mean? Starting this week, waste collection operators have until 8 pm to pick up separately set out leaf and yard waste at the curb. The peak season typically lasts for approximately four weeks but can be longer depending on yard waste quantities and the weather. When it’s not peak leaf and yard waste season, curbside waste is picked up by 6 pm. More info…

RSV vaccine eligibility expanded to protect more older adults

Ottawa Public Health is recommending that all adults over 75, and adults over 60 at higher risk, get their RSV vaccine this fall. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that can cause cold-like symptoms for many. However, older adults, especially those with existing medical conditions, are at higher risk of severe illness, complications and hospitalizations. RSV is a major cause of lower respiratory illness, particularly among infants, children, and older adults. Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower