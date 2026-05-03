COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower is sharing important reminders from the Ottawa Police Service regarding E-Scooter safety and rules. He will be bringing forth a motion to the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee to change the speed limit on Abbott Street, Fernbank Road, and in the Westwood neighbourhood to 40km/h. Last week, the Councillor participated in the OC Transpo Safety Awards. Feedback from residents is still being accepted by the City for the proposed Hobin Street sidewalk project. There are still a few parks in Stittsville available for groups to participate in Cleaning the Capital – see the list below. The May 2026 Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar is available for viewing on the Councillor’s website. Don’t get sprayed – City crews are refreshing the centre lines and edge lines painting on arterial roads and at crosswalks. Sports fields, tennis and pickleball courts are being prepared by City crews for the spring/summer sports season. As always, should you require assistance, reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

E-scooter safety

I’m passing along these reminders from the Ottawa Police Service about e-scooter safety. Whether you rent or own an e-scooter, remember these rules:

Ride in bike lanes or on the shoulder of a roadway and not on sidewalks.

Riders who are found using their e-scooters on sidewalks are subject to a $150 fine.

You must be at least 16 years old to use an e-scooter

If you are under 18 years old, you must wear a helmet. All riders are encouraged to wear helmets and wear bright and reflective clothing so that drivers can see them during the day and at night.

Your e-scooters must have a bell or a horn, as well as a white light on the front of the e-scooter and a red light on the back of the vehicle (to be turned on at dusk).

The same rules and fines apply while operating any vehicle on the road.

Do not drive distracted and do not drive impaired.

E-scooters are designed for one user at a time. You cannot ride an e-scooter with a passenger.

E-scooters are not permitted on NCC cycling paths or in the ByWard Market.

Motorists

Slow down near e-scooters.

Drive safely and provide e-scooters with the same 1-metre distancing rule required for cyclists.

Be courteous and avoid driving through puddles near e-scooters.

Police are conducting safety and enforcement blitzes this spring. If you have a complaint about someone dangerously using an e-scooters, you can file a Traffic Complaint online at ottawapolice.ca/report . For more information, please visit the City of Ottawa e-scooters web page.

Motion to change the speed limit on Abbott, Fernbank, and Westwood

I’m bringing a motion to the next Public Works and Infrastructure Committee that would lower the speed limits from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on Abbott, Fernbank, and in the Westwood neighbourhood. You can find more information here and I welcome your feedback.

I’ve proposed the changes based on frequent feedback from Stittsville residents. Simply changing the speed signs won’t be enough on its own to change driver behaviour, but data from other areas shows that it does help lower speeds. It also reinforces that higher speeds are not acceptable in a residential neighbourhood. We’re looking at adding additional traffic calming and safety infrastructure in the future as well.

OC Transpo Safety Awards

Last week I had the honour to participate in the OC Transpo Transecure, Safe Driving, and Safety Awards. Every day, OC operators and staff are the eyes and ears of the community. They’re on the road from early in the morning to late at night, always watching out for people who may need help. Their care, attention, and willingness to go above and beyond their daily duties help keep our community safe. Thank you to all of the operators and behind-the-scenes personnel for their commitment to safety!

Hobin Street sidewalk update

Great turn-out and constructive feedback at our Hobin Street sidewalk open house last week. City staff have posted a “roll plan” map showing the proposed sidewalk and pedestrian upgrade, and they are still accepting resident feedback. Visit engage.ottawa.ca for more info.

Over 100 groups are participating in Cleaning the Capital

Congrats to students at Maplewood High School on a very successful clean-up. They’re one of over 100 groups across Stittsville who are helping out in this year’s Cleaning the Capital campaign.

There are still a few parks in Stittsville that are still available for groups who want to take part:

Alfred McCoy Park

Bandmaster Park

Bradley Commons Park

Crossway Park

Deer Run Park

Eaglehead Crescent Park

Joe Lewis Park

Kittiwake Park

Ladybird Park

Lee Boltwood Park

Maestro Park

Maloja Park

Par‑La‑Ville Park

Poole Creek Park

Rouncey Park

Stitt Street Park and Poole Creek Pathway

Susanna Kemp Park

Trustee M. Curry Park

For more information and to sign-up, visit glengower.ca/clean/

May 2026: Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Click here for the May calendar…

Pavement marking is underway

Crews begin with centre line and edge line painting on arterial roads, along with refreshing key transverse markings – like crosswalks and stop bars – in areas with higher volumes of cyclists, pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Segregated bike lane painting will also be a focus in May, with work – weather permitting – expected to be completed before the end of the month. Tip: Don’t ignore the signs of our working artists! When lights are flashing and a large “WET PAINT” sign is up, follow from a safe distance and never pass our working vehicles. Fresh paint can splatter as it’s applied, so staying back helps protect your vehicle. More info…

Parks maintenance spring update

City crews are preparing sports fields for the spring, and installing nets at tennis and pickleball courts. Please stay off ball diamonds and sports fields until they are officially opened: playing on these fields in wet conditions can compact the soil, hinder water absorption, create aeration problems and force grass roots to work harder to break through the soil. More info…