Jimmy’s Waffle World – A retreat in Stittsville

(Editor’s Note – Mathew Lee has been a Stittsville resident for eight years and wanted to support the outstanding local businesses and organizations we have in town. Writing has long been his passion – he also enjoys interviewing, so these articles felt like a natural extension of those interests. We are pleased to share Mathew’s articles on Stittsville Central – we think you will enjoy them as much as we do.)

Canada is learning to embrace the waffle movement. The U.S., especially in the south, has long had a strong taste for soul food, including Chicken & Waffles, and the waffle sandwich – but Canada is relatively new to the trend.

I met with Jimmy Lafreniere at his food truck, where several tables were set up outside and a Surf 60’s vibe played in the background.

Jimmy started, “Waffles beyond breakfast aren’t common in Canada, but they’re gaining traction. I remember traveling in the South, and when I visited people, they offered waffles more than I was used to. And they were good.”

“The memory made me think there must be a market here in Ottawa. I spent months to design the menu, try food on friends, and get permits lined up to open my truck.”

“Finally in August 2021, I opened Jimmy’s Waffle World on Hazeldean Road,” he smiled, “just in time for my birthday.”

Since 1998, he’s been involved in the food industry. A chef by trade, he studied in California, worked as a personal chef for celebrities, and owned restaurants in the past. Starting a food truck became a new venture.

“I put a spin on waffles – after so many customers kept asking if we served gluten-free, I decided to just make all of my waffles that way. I also have gluten-free corn dogs and gluten-free desserts.”

His gluten-free options are extremely popular, especially with the celiac community. People have driven from hours away to try his food, and Jimmy is grateful to have their patronage.

“Even the chicken club is unique – the waffles are gluten-free, and so is the fried chicken. They’re also dairy and egg-free, and the lower sugar-content makes them more appealing.”

“I remember one parent thanking me for the gluten-free corn dog – her child hadn’t had one in years and loved it – that really made me happy.” Jimmy knows offers the best gluten-free ingredients he can find and uses 3 separate dedicated fryers.

“People come for the food, but also the atmosphere – it’s like a vacation with an air of nostalgia – I try to recreate that daily.”

Jimmy sees his work as an art – he wants customers to think, “This is different!”. People don’t often associate sweet and savory together, but Jimmy has found a way to surprise and delight at the same time.

I ask what he likes best about serving people in Stittsville.

“To be honest, I see it as a calling – it’s something I’m good at, and people believe in me. They trust what I’m doing, and when people walk away satisfied, that makes me feel good.”

“Come and see what we have to offer – the food, the atmosphere, the service. We want you to enjoy our little haven in Stittsville.”

“Thank you a Waffle lot!”

Now that the food truck season has arrived, Jimmy’s Waffle World opened on April 8th at 5862 Hazeldean Road. You can follow Jimmy’s Waffle World on the website or discover daily specials on the Facebook page or on Instagram.