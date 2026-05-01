News and events for May at the Stittsville Library Branch

Did you know that beyond books, the Stittsville Library Branch has so much more. The library hosts workshops and events every month. Students can study and do homework in a quiet study area. You can borrow Chromebooks, they offer scanning services, bring those old documents and newspaper clippings to read on their microfilm and microfiche readers, and bring your used batteries for drop-off for recycling. They have a section for second-hand book sales, a local history section and the Grace Thompson meeting room that has a capacity of 42 for rentals. If you just want a cozy spot to relax, their welcoming fireplace, comfy chairs and sofa offer that as well. These are just a few of attractions that our local library is pleased to share with residents.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Please check out these upcoming programs at the Stittsville Branch. Some require registration, and some are drop-in. Pick up the latest program flyer or bookmark the Library’s webpage programs listing webpage for your convenience.

Stittsville Plant Swap – Saturday, May 16 & Sunday, May 17 – 10:00am-4:00pm – Drop-in program

Join us for a fun and community‑minded Plant Swap! Whether you’re looking to diversify your plant collection or rehome a few cuttings, this is the perfect chance to trade with fellow plant lovers.

Keeping Passwords Safe – Sunday, May 17 – 1:00-3:30pm – Registration required

We are told: don’t write down passwords; don’t reuse passwords; make passwords long and complex. Chris Taylor, President of the Ottawa PC Users’ Group will show how to use free software that stores all your usernames and passwords along with related information and protects them with a single, very strong password. Don’t let your online accounts get compromised. It’s easy and free.

Estate Planning – Sunday, May 24 – 2:30-4:00pm – Registration required

In this session presented by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA), you will learn about the process of Estate Planning, key ideas, and resources. Various Estate Planning tools will be discussed, such as Powers of Attorney, wills, joint accounts, gifting, and a trust. This session will be followed by a Q&A.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!