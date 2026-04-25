Community celebrates Stittsville’s community champions – our 2026 volunteers

(Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Glen Gower were pleased to celebrate the dedicated volunteers of Stittsville at the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards held during Volunteer Week on Thursday, April 23rd. Photos: Stittsville Central)

You don’t have to look far to recognize excellence in our community. Since 1990, volunteers have been celebrated by the community. Held during Volunteer Week this year, the Stittsville Volunteer Awards highlighted remarkable community builders, dedication and the spirit of volunteerism. On April 23rd, all of the aforementioned traits were prominent in those nominated to receive an award.

The evening opened with the introduction of Kat Krumova, a grade 9 student at Holy Trinity High School, who sang ‘Oh Canada’.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe then said a few words and announced that these are the last awards to be hosted by Councillor Gower and thanked him for all he has done for Stittsville. On his way to the Sens game, the Mayor wanted to stop by to honour the nominees and share his congratulations to all of the volunteers who, because of their work, build a stronger Stittsville and Ottawa.

Councillor Gower thanked Mayor Sutcliffe for attending. He then shared the importance of volunteers and their commitment to our community. He asked attendees to think of something special in Stittsville that makes it a great place to live; chances are that volunteers were involved. He thanked the Griffiths family members in attendance; friends, family and community members; his office team; and, the Selection Committee comprised of – Krista Hudson, Michael Ostafichuk, Dave Rooke, Marion Steele, and Jen Wozny.

The nominees were introduced and the winners were announced in each of the six categories: Youth of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Business of the Year, Volunteer Group of the Year, and the Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year.

John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year Award

Awarded to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service. The award is named in honour of John Curry, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 75. John was a long-time newspaper writer and editor, history keeper, school board trustee, author, playwright, and volunteer. He served our community for nearly half a century with unwavering kindness and generosity.

Myles Bird – Recipient

Myles was volunteering and couldn’t join the event, in his place his Mom, Jen, accepted his award. Myles is an outstanding young leader whose volunteer service, technical skill, and integrity have made a meaningful impact in Stittsville. A Grade 11 student at South Carleton High School, he has been involved in 1st Stittsville Scouting since 2014 and now serves as a Youth Scouter with Maple Colony and President of his Venturer Company. Myles also volunteers with the Scouts Canada Museum, supports Jamboree on the Air, and contributes to emergency preparedness communications as a licensed amateur radio operator. Myles leads through service and example, inspiring youth and peers alike.

Lukas Fetzner

Lukas is an exceptional young volunteer who has made a meaningful impact through his work with Pathway Jiu Jitsu and the Wrestling Club at Sacred Heart High School. Far exceeding his required volunteer hours, Lukas dedicates his time to mentoring young athletes in wrestling and jiu jitsu – sports that support youth who may struggle with traditional team environments. He leads with patience, empathy, and strong rapport, inspiring confidence and kindness in children as young as five. Lukas demonstrates maturity, leadership, and a deep commitment to strengthening Stittsville’s community through sport and service.

Veronica Peniak

Veronica’s Dad accepted her certificate in her absence. Veronica has shown exceptional dedication to the Stittsville community through her volunteer service at the Goulbourn Museum. Over the past two years, she has contributed more than 250 hours supporting public programs, youth education, and major community events such as Doors Open Ottawa. Her creative efforts include crafting hundreds of handmade poppies and ornaments that enhance Museum celebrations. A quiet but reliable leader, Veronica consistently goes above and beyond to ensure each program’s success. She helps create welcoming spaces that foster learning, remembrance, and community pride.

Senior of the Year

Awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community.

John Bottriell – Recipient

John is currently travelling and was unable to attend. Since 1977, John has been a dedicated volunteer with the Goulbourn Township Historical Society, organizing events, preserving local history through photography, and digitizing family records. As long-time Treasurer, webmaster, and newsletter editor, since 2020 he has also managed the Society’s social media and curated historical displays at the Stittsville Library. He is also a member of St. Thomas Anglican Church in Stittsville, contributing to community dinners, fundraising events, and outreach initiatives like the 2022 virtual art auction for Water First. His photography has captured countless moments, including the iconic image of the last train through Stittsville in 1990.

Jocelyne Sauvé

Jocelyne is a wonderful example of active, welcoming community involvement in Stittsville. A long-time volunteer, she has served as President of the Stittsville Friendship Club for five years, while also leading the Membership Committee and co-chairing the Bridge Club. Jocelyne is known for creating an inviting atmosphere where newcomers feel immediately included, remembering names and greeting everyone with warmth. Since retiring, she has remained deeply engaged in community life, giving generously of her time and energy. Kind, dedicated, and approachable, Jocelyne truly embodies vibrant living and is highly deserving of recognition for her service.

Teacher of the Year

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding teacher who goes above and beyond to support and inspire students in our community.

Erin Duncan – Recipient

Erin is an exceptional advocate for inclusive education at Sacred Heart High School. As a leader in the Grade 7/8 Inclusion Resource Room, she is committed to ensuring students with special needs feel valued, supported, and fully included in school life. Erin approaches inclusion as a philosophy, collaborating closely with teachers, Educational Assistants, and families to create meaningful, individualized supports. She extends learning beyond the classroom through accessible trips and community-based experiences, ensuring no student is left behind. Known for her compassion, coordination, and positive spirit, Erin’s dedication strengthens students, families, and the entire school community.

Lisa Gaudet

Lisa is an exceptional educator at A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School whose kindness, dedication, and skill have made a lasting impact on young learners and their families. A beloved Kindergarten teacher, she creates warm, structured, and inclusive classrooms where children feel safe, supported, and eager to learn. Through play-based learning, early literacy instruction, and thoughtful routines, she helps students build confidence and respect for others. Lisa consistently goes beyond expectations, maintaining strong connections with families and ensuring every child can succeed – even in challenging circumstances.

Danny Grills

Catholic School Trustee, Scott Phelan, accepted Danny’s certificate on his behalf. Danny is a cornerstone of Sacred Heart High School and the local sports community. He brings his passion and leadership to the Outdoor Education program, guiding students from local canoe trips to international expeditions, always creating safe spaces for growth and discovery. Beyond the classroom, Danny coaches multiple school teams, including wrestling, mountain biking, hockey, and lacrosse. He also volunteers extensively in community sports for his children. Known for his students-first philosophy, warmth, and quick wit, Danny builds character, confidence, and resilience in every student and athlete he mentors.

Peter Henderson

Peter is a dedicated educator with nearly 35 years of experience, including two decades at the Frederick Banting Secondary Alternate Program in Stittsville. With a master’s degree in educational counselling and experience teaching in British Columbia, Newfoundland, and New Zealand, Peter champions student well-being, mental health, and academic success. Known for his compassion and balance of support and accountability, he is a trusted mentor for students facing complex challenges. Peter also leads equity initiatives, supporting one of the school board’s largest diversity clubs, and teaches guidance qualifications through Queen’s University – helping shape both students and future teachers.

Group of the Year

Awarded to a group of citizens who are working together to make a difference in the community.

West Carleton Country Knitters – Recipient

Founded in 2009 by five women this group has grown into six groups across West Ottawa, uniting knitters and crocheters to support those in need including many volunteers in Stittsville. Using donated yarn, members create blankets, clothing, accessories, and comfort items for local charities. In the last season alone, over 6,600 handmade items were donated, with 2,549 items already given by the South Group this year. Through collaboration, volunteer engagement, youth involvement, and community partnerships, they exemplify generosity, teamwork, and compassionate community service.

Bungalows of Edenwylde Interim Advisory Committee

This is a dedicated group of 16 volunteers who, despite barely knowing one another a year ago, successfully opened and operationalized the community building for 127 homeowners. In just eight months, they furnished and equipped the facility, established access systems, and launched inclusive weekly programs and major community events. They also introduced fitness classes, a foot care clinic, creative workshops, and facility rentals, while beautifying the grounds. Through teamwork, fundraising, and vision, they transformed a building into a vibrant, connected community hub.

Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Stittsville Branch

Friends of the Ottawa Public Library is a volunteer network that raises vital funds by selling donated used books at library branches across Ottawa, generating nearly half-a-million dollars annually. At the Stittsville branch, Carol Shepherd and about 10 dedicated volunteers accept donations, stock shelves, and promote literacy through affordable book sales. Each month, over $1,000 from Stittsville sales supports library programs, technology, and furnishings. Their friendly, committed service makes reading accessible while strengthening our local library and community. Photo: Krystyna Ribokovs, Lois Machalek, Ken Jones, Carol Shepherd, Conny Edkins, Marion Mossman, Edna Marlow, Councillor Glen Gower. Unable to attend: Georgia Derrick, Louise Gaudreau, Marjorie Gillick, Brenda McNally, Maureen Morris.

Ottawa-Carleton Trailway parkrun

This volunteer-led initiative has brought energy, connection, and joy to the community. After over a year of planning – navigating logistics, city regulations, and parkrun requirements – the event launched in May 2024. Since then, they’ve dedicated countless hours each week to trail prep, volunteer coordination, and post-run gatherings, all to create a welcoming space for runners of all ages. There are now at least three dozen dedicated volunteers who assist with this weekly run, and they’ll celebrate their second anniversary on Saturday, May 2nd.

Staff at Maplewood Secondary School

Since opening in Fall 2024 as Stittsville’s first public high school, the staff at Maplewood have made an extraordinary impact. From the custodial and office staff to teachers, support staff, and administration, they worked collectively to build a welcoming, inclusive culture from the ground up. Staff established traditions, extracurricular programs, and strong community connections, including sports, arts, clubs, and local events. Through extensive volunteerism, leadership, and teamwork, they transformed a new building into a vibrant community hub that inspires student pride, engagement, and lasting civic connection in Stittsville.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church

This church community exemplifies outstanding compassion, inclusion, and civic leadership. Led by Rev. Doug Kendall, they actively support people of all faiths. For example, assisting the Stittsville Muslim Association by providing free parking, hall space, and ongoing participation in community events. The church consistently champions First Nations, Inuit, Métis peoples, visible minorities, and the LGBTQ community. Through youth initiatives, camps, and outreach, they foster belonging, positive values, and support for neighbors in need well beyond their congregation members.

St. Stephen’s Parent Committee

The parent volunteers at St. Stephen’s play a vital, often unseen role in building a strong, caring school community. For years, they have generously given their time to organize enriching activities such as movie nights, special lunches, outdoor trips, neighbourhood walks, lost‑and‑found coordination, and playground improvements. They also keep families informed and connected, and their commitment creates lasting memories for students and strengthens the entire Stittsville school community.

St. Thomas Anglican Church Women

This group operates the Clothing Cupboard in partnership with the Stittsville Food Bank to meet two basic community needs: food and clothing. Since February 2024, they have collected nearly-new clothing year-round, sorted and stored it weekly, and sold items for $1 to ensure affordability. Proceeds are donated directly to the Food Bank. Run entirely by dedicated volunteers who manage setup, sales, and storage without a permanent space, this initiative has grown through strong community support. Their tireless efforts provide dignity, access, and essential support to those in need.

West Side Pride

This is a grassroots organization entering its fourth year of hosting a welcoming, inclusive, and family-friendly Pride Festival in Stittsville. The festival celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and allies while strengthening community connection for all residents. It provides a safe space, connects people with local resources, and offers meaningful volunteer opportunities for youth and adults. At a time when division and misinformation are prevalent, West Side Pride fosters understanding, belonging, and community growth, making it a vital and deserving organization for recognition.

Business of the Year

Awarded to a local business that goes above and beyond to support the community and make it a better place in which to live.

Orr Motors – Recipient

Established in 1962, Orr Motors is a long-standing and trusted part of the Stittsville community. Under the leadership of owner Fred Orr, the business measures success not only by performance, but by its positive impact on residents and local causes. Over decades, they’ve provided ongoing support to organizations including the Stittsville Food Bank, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Stittsville Business Association. Their sustained generosity, leadership, and community partnership exemplify the spirit of Stittsville volunteerism.

Orr Motors – Recipient

Councillor Gower asked, the President of the Stittville Business Association, Adriana Galan, to assist him in presenting the award. Established in 1962, Orr Motors is a long-standing and trusted part of the Stittsville community. Under the leadership of owner Fred Orr, the business measures success not only by performance, but by its positive impact on residents and local causes. Over decades, they’ve provided ongoing support to organizations including the Stittsville Food Bank, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Stittsville Business Association. Their sustained generosity, leadership, and community partnership exemplify the spirit of Stittsville volunteerism.

De Sa Construction Group

De Sa has made a meaningful impact in Stittsville through generosity, volunteerism, and community-building. Their initiatives include providing free garden plots and supplies at Florish Gardens, supporting student gardening and food‑drive incentives at Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School, donating to the Stittsville Food Bank, hosting free family events, running food and pumpkin drives, and transporting large food donations. The organization consistently brings residents, youth, and local partners together to strengthen community connections and support those in need.

iSiLIVE

Founded in 1997, iSiLIVE is a Stittsville‑based leader in digital broadcasting and virtual events, recognized in 2024 as North America’s top virtual event provider. iSiLIVE has generously used its expertise to serve the community, including coverage of West Ottawa Ringette games, expanding exposure for local female athletes. And in 2024 and 2025, iSiLIVE transformed the Stittsville Parade of Lights into a professional live broadcast, donating significant resources and hundreds of volunteer hours. Their work elevates community connection and access across Stittsville.

Mandeep Basra

Mandeep is an Ottawa real estate broker who is very involved in the community. He has organized cultural events and festivals that promote diversity and unity within the community. He supports newcomers, helping them integrate into the community and navigate the challenges of settling in a new place. He also participates in Langar for Hunger and Canadian Blood Services demonstrating his commitment to addressing social issues and supporting essential healthcare services.

The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award

Roger Griffiths was a leading citizen in our community who served as a town councillor from 1977 to 1978 and again from 1982 to 1988, was president of the Legion for five terms, and a volunteer firefighter. This award is presented to an individual who best exemplifies leadership and long-standing commitment to volunteering and making a difference in our community.

His daughter Lynn handed out the award and said that her father would be proud of the donations of time volunteers contribute to our community.

Amir Siddiqi – Recipient

Amir Siddiqi is a dedicated community leader whose volunteer service has strengthened inclusion, connection, and civic engagement in Stittsville. As President of the Stittsville Muslim Association, he helped establish the first local congregational prayers in 2018 and guided the organization’s growth into a permanent community hub serving thousands of residents. Amir leads with vision and calm, building bridges across faiths and cultures, and fostering unity during challenging moments. Through programs, charitable initiatives, and large community gatherings, he encourages participation, belonging, and shared responsibility – helping make Stittsville a more welcoming and connected place to live.

Barry Gorham

Barry Gorham is a small business owner and a dedicated volunteer with the West Ottawa Ringette Association. A coach for nearly 20 years, he has made a significant impact on the growth of ringette in Ottawa’s west end. Barry has served on the Board of Directors for over a decade, coaches multiple teams each season, and mentors young athletes and coaches alike. His teams have competed at provincial and national levels, and he is a generous sponsor of ringette across the city.

Nancy Oastler

Nancy is the driving force behind the community Facebook page Kanata/Stittsville and Surroundings Lost and Found Pets, dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their families. Working tirelessly at all hours, she helps locate missing cats, dogs, rabbits, and other beloved animals. Her efforts fill a critical gap not formally provided by the City, mobilizing neighbours, sharing information quickly, and guiding distressed pet owners through next steps. Beyond logistics, Nancy offers reassurance, compassion, and hope during moments of panic and heartbreak. Through her dedication, countless families have been safely reunited with their pets, making a meaningful and lasting impact on the community.

James Pole

Through his leadership with 1st Stittsville Scouts, he has helped deliver safe, inclusive, and engaging programs for youth while strengthening connections across the community. As Group Commissioner, he provides collaborative, thoughtful leadership that supports and mentors volunteers, making service welcoming and meaningful. For over a decade, he has committed countless hours to planning, coordination, and problem‑solving, encouraging civic responsibility through youth‑led service projects, food drives, environmental partnerships, and community events. His work fosters confident, community‑minded young people and reinforces the idea that Stittsville is stronger when people show up for one another.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners, and thank you so much for all that you have contributed and continue to do to make Stittsville such an incredible community!

If you were unable to attend the Stittsville Volunteer Awards, you can watch them courtesy of iSiLIVE – watch a video of the ceremony here.